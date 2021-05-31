Ministry instructs schools to cut online classes in half to protect students’ eyes

By Rachel Lin, Hsu Cho-hsun and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Schools should limit online classes to half the length of normal classes so that students spend less time in front of screens, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday.

As schools have transitioned to distance learning amid a heightened COVID-19 alert level, the ministry said that class lengths should be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes to protect students’ eyesight.

Teachers can use pre-recorded videos, public-domain content and other online resources via communications software to teach students the curriculum during the school closure, the ministry said.

A boy uses a laptop to participate in an online class from home in Kaohsiung on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Education Bureau

Classes for students in elementary school would still last 40 minutes, while classes for students in junior-high school would last 40 minutes, it said, but half of the class time could be used to read, do written assignments or present oral reports.

Teachers can also remind students at regular intervals to stretch or do eye exercises to protect their health while studying from home, it said.

In 2019, Taiwan had an estimated 500,000 nearsighted students in elementary schools, Ministry of Education data showed.

Taoyuan-based physician Wang Chang-chi (王璋驥) on Saturday said that the number would likely increase if the virus situation requires distance learning over an extended period.

“Nearsightedness is irreversible, so it is better to prevent it from occurring in the first place. Long-term exposure to light puts a heavy burden on the macula and can lead to ciliary spasms,” Wang said, adding that excessive use of electronic devices can cause eye fatigue and headaches.

When people’s eyes are tired, they should take a break from electronic screens and look off into the distance, he said, adding that broccoli, spinach and other foods rich in lutein are good for the eyes.

“While studying at home, students should find a brightly lit space to work,” physician Chang Wen-jui (張文瑞) said.

People are also advised to take a break of at least 10 minutes for every 30 minutes of screen time, Chang said.