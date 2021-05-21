Reporters, photojournalists and live broadcast directors should be on the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination as they are at the frontline covering the latest developments, the Association of Taiwan Journalists said yesterday.
“Journalists work long hours in a [high-risk] environment, from covering how people are affected by the [COVID-19] pandemic to interviewing disease prevention workers and public health officials. They could easily become spreaders of COVID-19,” the association said.
If journalists contract the virus or sustain other occupational injuries, the government should make sure that their employers give them sick leave and other benefits, it said, adding that freelance journalists should be given subsidies through the National Health Insurance system.
In a democratic country, journalists play an important role by reporting public affairs, the association said.
“The oversight from the news media over the nation’s disease-prevention work is to ensure the transparency and credibility of the government. Such a role makes news media professionals indispensable personnel to maintain the operation of society, which should qualify them for priority vaccinations,” it said.
While most journalists covering the pandemic wear protective gear at work, public health officials should give specific health guidelines to protect journalists from contracting the virus, such as maintaining a proper distance between interviewees and journalists, it said.
Likewise, news media management should follow the guidelines by providing enough protective gear to journalists, observing standard procedures to contain the disease outbreak and educating them about disease prevention measures, the association added.
“We also urge media outlets to use lighter and smaller equipment when covering stories, which is easier to disinfect and lowers the risk of spreading the virus,” it said. “They should also make sure that satellite trucks and video-editing rooms are disinfected.”
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) in March advised the Central Epidemic Command Center to list journalists as part of “essential personnel” to maintain social order, one of the priority groups for vaccination, when local people were hesitant to receive jabs.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at the time that the center would consider Liu’s suggestion, but did not further comment on the issue yesterday.
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Friday said she is working to guarantee that shipments of the US-made Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Taiwan next month, in light of a mounting number of domestic infections. Hsiao said that as demand for vaccines in Taiwan was initially low, she had been focused on helping to procure vaccines for the country’s diplomatic allies. However, due to the spike in domestic infections, she has been in contact with US vaccine makers to ensure Taiwan’s orders are delivered on time, Hsiao said. There are two COVID-19 vaccines that Taiwan has purchased through