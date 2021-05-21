The Taichung Agriculture Bureau has implemented measures to help care for quarantined or hospitalized people’s pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau said yesterday.
The comments came after a request for such measures from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taichung Councilor Chiang Chao-kuo (江肇國).
Taiwan has more pets than children under the age of 15, and Taichung residents own more than 200,000 pets, Chiang said.
Citing Council of Agriculture guidelines promulgated last year, pets are subject to the same home isolation and quarantine protocols as their owners, he said.
This means that when a pet owner is hospitalized or quarantined for COVID-19, their pets must also be put in home isolation without an owner to care for them, he said.
Taipei and New Taipei City have separately implemented policies to help pet owners, he added.
Authorities in these cities would sanitize the pet before giving it to the owner’s family or friends, or sending it to a designated pet-care facility, which charges NT$200 per day, with the total fee usually not exceeding NT$3,000, he said.
Due to a surge in COVID-19 infections over the past few days, Taipei and New Taipei City have contracted pet hotels to help house animals, he said.
Although the science of pet-to-human viral transmission has not yet been settled, Taoyuan last year prepared isolation transport pods to avoid cross-infection during a pet’s transit, Chiang said.
The Taichung City Government should adopt similar policies to better follow the central government’s guidelines and help give hospitalized animal lovers peace of mind as they battle the virus, he said.
The Taichung Agriculture Bureau said that the measures Chiang suggested had already been implemented.
The family or loved ones of a quarantined pet owner are allowed to enter their home to feed the pet. This is preferred as relocation could be distressing to the animal, the bureau said in a news release.
The Taichung Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office would sanitize a pet and provide safe transport to the home of an owner’s friend or family member, or an animal clinic, the bureau said.
The fee at a veterinary clinic for isolated boarding is to be stipulated by the Taichung City Veterinarian Medical Association, exclusive of additional medical care, it said.
The bureau is to prepare a temporary animal care facility, which would cost NT$200 per day per animal, it added.
In related news, the council recommends that dog, cat and mink owners undergoing quarantine not leave their pets outside and first see if another person in their household can help look after the animal.
If no one is able to care for the pet, the owner can contact their local agency in charge of animal quarantine for help.
As there have been some cases reported abroad of animals contracting COVID-19 from their owners, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Deputy Director-General Hsu Jung-pin (徐榮彬) said that authorities would adopt appropriate protective measures.
The animals would be treated similarly to humans in home quarantine and remain in isolation for 14 days, Hsu said.
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Friday said she is working to guarantee that shipments of the US-made Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Taiwan next month, in light of a mounting number of domestic infections. Hsiao said that as demand for vaccines in Taiwan was initially low, she had been focused on helping to procure vaccines for the country’s diplomatic allies. However, due to the spike in domestic infections, she has been in contact with US vaccine makers to ensure Taiwan’s orders are delivered on time, Hsiao said. There are two COVID-19 vaccines that Taiwan has purchased through