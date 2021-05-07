TTV News could be broadcasting on channel 52 soon, with a review of applications from 15 cable operators to be completed by the end of this month, National Communications Commission (NCC) Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) said yesterday.
The commission on March 31 approved applications from Homeplus Digital and three other cable operators to broadcast CTS News and Info on channel 52.
CTS News and Info has since April 19 been available to 1.25 million subscribers over 15 cable systems across Taiwan, with 12 systems owned by Homeplus Digital and the other three operators.
Collectively, they account for about 25 percent of the cable TV market.
However, the commission has yet to rule on proposals from 15 other cable operators that TTV News be broadcast on channel 52.
At a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷), and Democratic Progressive Party legislators Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) and Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀) asked why the commission quickly approved the applications from Homeplus and the other three operators after receiving their documents on Feb. 21, but did not show the same efficiency in its review of the applications from the other 15 firms, which submitted their applications at about the same time.
Staff completed a preliminary review of the applications and the commission has also received input from local government officials about the proposal to fill channel 52, Chen Yaw-shyang said.
“We will start reviewing the proposal to fill channel 52 with TTV News in the next few weeks, which should be completed by the end of this month,” he said.
After March 31, the commission received proposals from other cable operators to have either CTS News and Info or TTV News air on channel 52, the commission said.
Last month, the commission said that it received applications from seven other cable operators to have CTS News and Info occupy channel 52, six from cable systems run by Taiwan Optical Platform and one from another cable operator.
Among the nation’s 64 cable operators, 27 have yet to file an application to fill the vacant channel 52, including 13 run by multiple-system operator Kbro Inc.
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he
Taiwan’s armed forces should closely monitor China’s development of a new tanker aircraft, as it would significantly boost the Chinese air force’s capability to carry out long-range raids, a military expert said on Wednesday. Ou Si-fu (歐錫富), a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said in an online article that China is developing a tanker variant of its Y-20 military transport aircraft, known as the Y-20U. The Y-20 has a maximum take-off weight of 220 tonnes and the tanker variant is expected to carry up to 60 tonnes of fuel, more than three times the maximum
TRAVELING WHILE CONTAGIOUS: The highest risk of infection is indoors, especially in settings where people take off their masks to eat and drink, an expert warned The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday posted a list of places visited by people who were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 while they were likely contagious, urging people who visited the sites at the same time to practice self-health management. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that confirmed case No. 1,129 — a woman in her 60s who works at Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, a designated quarantine facility, and tested positive on Friday — visited Chiayi between Friday last week and Monday. On the first day of her trip, she visited the Big Chiayi
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine