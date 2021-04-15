Government officials yesterday said that the technology sector in Hsinchu County has enough water for now, before touting water supply diversification as the solution to the county’s long-term needs.
Hsinchu County Deputy Commissioner Chen Chien-hsien (陳見賢) and Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) made the remarks after inspecting the Jhubei (竹北) Water Recycling Center in Hsinchu.
Chen said that the Jhubei center and the county’s other water reclamation center in Zhudong Township (竹東) are working well after the county government ordered them to increase the efficiency of their operations.
Photo: Liao Hsueh-ju, Taipei Times
The Jhubei center’s reservoir is at capacity, so the county government has asked the Ministry of the Interior to subsidize a second phase of construction to expand the facility by the end of next year, he said.
The expansion would increase the amount of water the center can process per day, which could then be used by manufacturers, he said.
There is enough water to supply Hsinchu “for now,” and the central government is making it its responsibility to ensure the county’s valuable tech sector does not run out of water, Hua said.
As for the area’s long-term water needs, the central government intends to diversify its water supply sources through a multi-ministerial effort involving the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, among others, Hua said.
The Ministry of the Interior hopes that recycling will provide the “life-saving” water resources that would help the county’s industries and households through shortages, she said.
The government has recently opened a desalination facility in Hsinchu City to provide water for household use, she added.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight