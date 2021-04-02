Explosive substances such as ammonium nitrate and hydrofluoric acid are to be banned from imports, manufacturing, usage, storage, transportation and sale in Taiwan, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday.
The agency issued a preview of planned amendments to regulations that are to take effect on July 1.
Hydrofluoric acid, which emerges when hydrogen fluoride is dissolved in water, has caused many injuries in industrial accidents and has been used to maliciously harm people, and should be regulated, Toxic and Chemical Substance Bureau Director-General Hsieh Yein-rui (謝燕儒) said.
Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times
An ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut last year caused at least 210 deaths and 7,500 injuries, Hsieh said, adding that the substance should be regulated.
Ammonium nitrate is also used to produce helium, the first chemical restricted by the EPA, Hsieh said.
The online sale of the substances would be banned, as well as their unlicensed transportation, storage or sale, he said.
The regulations would also require detailed labeling, monthly reports and other measures, Hsieh said.
Contingency measures and other standards would be enforced at factories that handle more than 50,000kg of 80 percent pure ammonium nitrate, and 300kg of solutions with more than 10 percent hydrofluoric acid, he said.
The regulations would stipulate fines of NT$30,000 to NT$300,000 (US$1,051 to US$10,514) for breaches when transporting the substances, Hsieh said.
Contraventions of accident-prevention mesaures would result in fines of NT$30,000 to NT$500,000, he said.
Accidents involving the substances leading to fatalities or injury would be punished with 7 years to life in prison and fines of up to NT$10 million, Hsieh said.
Facilities handling the substances without having insurance or without protective equipment would be fined NT$1 million to NT$5 million, he said.
The EPA had also found that some aluminum cleaning products sold in Taiwan contained hydrofluoric acid, he said.
The agency has asked manufacturers to add warnings to their labeling that inform customers of measures in case of an accident, Hsieh said.
