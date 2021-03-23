The Ministry of Education yesterday presented this year’s National Chair Professorships; National Awards for Distinguished Contribution to Industry-Academia Cooperation; and Academic Awards to 20 people in recognition of their dedication to academic research or their work in applying research to domestic industries.
At the awards ceremony in Taipei, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, people have become more aware of the importance and contributions of researchers.
She said she hoped that students would be inspired to continue to reinforce the nation’s competitiveness, adding that the government would continue to work to provide every researcher with more support.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
Seven people were awarded National Chair Professorships at the 24th annual event, the ministry said, adding that each would receive an annual grant of NT$2 million (US$70,195) for three years.
In the social science category, the award was presented to Chan Tak-wai (陳德懷), a professor at National Central University’s Graduate Institute of Network Learning Technology.
In the mathematics and natural science category, Kingman Cheung (張敬民), a professor at National Tsing Hua University’s (NTHU) Department of Physics, and Hsu Chain-shu (許千樹), a professor at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University’s Department of Applied Chemistry, received the honor.
In the biology and medical and agricultural science category, the awardees were Chiang Ann-shyn (江安世), a professor at NTHU’s College of Life Science, and Yang Chih-hsin (楊志新), a professor at the National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Medicine’s Graduate Institute of Oncology.
Chen Wen-chang (陳文章), a professor at NTU’s Department of Chemical Engineering, and Hwang Bing-joe (黃炳照), a professor at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology’s Department of Chemical Engineering, claimed the prize in the engineering and applied science category.
No one was selected for the humanities and arts category this year, the ministry said.
Hwang, who has made significant contributions to the nation’s green energy sector, and Chiang, who has been key to domestic neuroscience research, each earned the recognition for a second time, making them honorary lifetime National Chair Professors, it said.
The three recipients of the third National Awards for Distinguished Contribution to Industry-Academia Cooperation were Rwei Syang-peng (芮祥鵬), a professor at National Taipei University of Technology’s Department of Molecular Science and Engineering, Jywe Wen-yuh (覺文郁), a professor at National Formosa University’s Department of Automation Engineering, and Chang Chien Jia-ren (張簡嘉壬), a professor at National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology’s Department of Electronic Engineering.
Ten people received Academic Awards, which are the nation’s oldest academic awards, having been held annually for 64 years, the ministry said.
They are Huang Mu-hsuan (黃慕萱), a professor at NTU’s Department and Graduate Institute of Library and Information Science; Sung Yao-ting (宋曜廷), a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s Department of Educational Psychology and Counseling; Chen Tsung-fu (陳聰富) a professor at NTU’s College of Law; Wu Yih-min (吳逸民), a professor at NTU’s Department of Geosciences; Liu Ru-shi (劉如熹), a professor at NTU’s Department of Chemistry; Hanna Yuan (袁小琀) a distinguished research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Molecular Biology; Sun Yuh-ju (孫玉珠), a professor at NTHU’s Institute of Bioinformatics and Structural Biology; Lin Chih-min (林志民), a professor at Yuan Ze University’s Department of Electrical Engineering; Wu Tzong-lin (吳宗霖), a professor at NTU’s Department of Electrical Engineering; and Mark Liao (廖弘源), a distinguished research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Information Science.
