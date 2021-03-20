Consumers’ Foundation criticizes virus test costs

‘PROFIT SOURCE?’ The foundation said its research showed local prices are on average 5.15 times higher than in HK, 14 times higher than in Macau, and results take longer

By Yang Mien-chieh / Staff reporter





The Consumers’ Foundation yesterday called on the government to reassess “opaque” pricing mechanisms for self-paid COVID-19 tests in Taiwan, saying that prices charged by local hospitals are five to 14 times higher than in other nations.

Many countries require foreign visitors to present a report showing a negative test result upon arrival, the foundation said.

It sampled 71 medical agencies across Taiwan and found that more than 60 percent of them charge more than NT$5,000 (US$175.67) per person — the price set for public hospitals managed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare — for a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test.

A table showing the cost of COVID-19 tests in different places is displayed at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo provided by the Consumers’ Foundation

They usually charge NT$4,500 to NT$8,000 per person, with the report delivered in one to three days, the foundation said.

Applicants with more urgent needs have to pay NT$5,500 to NT$7,300, and can get the report the same day, it said.

Those who have to get a report in three or four hours are charged NT$9,600 to NT$10,000, it said.

By comparison, a self-paid test at a regional medical center in Hong Kong costs the equivalent of NT$865 per person, with the report delivered in 24 hours, it said.

At the Hong Kong Adventist Hospital, a test costs NT$5,292 per person, with the report delivered within four hours to one day, it said.

Chan and Hou Medical Laboratories in Hong Kong charges NT$2,911 per person for a report delivered within 24 hours, and NT$3,639 for a report delivered the same day, the foundation said.

Two medical agencies in Macau charge charge only NT$320 per person for a report delivered in 12 to 24 hours, it said.

The data showed that prices in Taiwan are on average 5.15 times higher than in Hong Kong’s regional centers and 14 times higher than in Macau, while the results take longer, it said.

The average price is 1.24 times higher than in Japan, even though Japan’s GDP is 1.55 times greater than Taiwan’s, it said.

During the Lunar New Year holiday last month, 2,565 people who were traveling abroad paid a combined NT$12.82 million for tests, it said, asking whether tests are quarantine requirements or have become a source of profit for local hospitals.

Health authorities should make the review process for prices at medical agencies more transparent, the foundation said.

It would be hard to prevent backroom deals if the government cannot explain to the public the cost structure of the tests, it said, urging the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and local health authorities to review the pricing mechanisms and publish the information.

According to CECC policy, people who need to provide a self-paid test for travel purposes should fulfill certain conditions, such as having to work or study abroad, or visit relatives abroad in an emergency.