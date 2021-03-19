Classmates grieve over student killed in crash

Staff writer, with CNA





A 21-year-old student known for her attentiveness and willingness to help others was among the six people who died in a tour bus crash on Tuesday, and her school has begun counseling for classmates distraught over her death.

Lu Shu-chen (呂淑楨), the youngest to die in the incident, had taken a few days off school to accompany her parents on a trip to Hualien County, but on the return journey, their tour bus crashed into an embankment along the Suhua Highway.

Six passengers died in the accident and nine people were seriously injured, while 30 others had minor injuries.

Chen Tsung-teng, head of Teng Lung Transport, the tour bus company involved in Tuesday’s fatal bus crash, bows and apologizes to the victims and public during an interview with the media in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: CNA

Lu, a junior at China University of Technology in Taipei, was smart, attentive and always willing to help her classmates, lecturer Lee Yu-feng (李玉鳳) said.

Lu’s class of 11 students was tight-knit, Lee said, adding that when she went to class on Wednesday, many of Lu’s classmates were crying, and even she cried, as she could not help but think of Lu during the lesson.

The school has started providing group and individual counseling for Lu’s classmates and is helping to organize a memorial for her, university chief secretary Wang Huai-tien (王懷田) said.

The school is to present Lu with a posthumous graduation certificate at her funeral, Wang added.

Also killed in the incident were Shen Yu-ming (沈有名), 78; Hua Pao-hsing (華寶星), 63; Wen Chun-hsiang (溫春香), 60; Tsai Chin-tao (蔡金桃), 63; and Chen Mei-yueh (陳美月), 61.

Hua and Wen were a couple who operated a hotpot restaurant in New Taipei City for more than 30 years. They leave behind two sons.

They were friendly to others in the community and had traveled often, a friend said.

Police and prosecutors are still looking into the cause of the crash.