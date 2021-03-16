Use essential oils in safe amounts, toxicologist says

By Jake Chung / Staff writer





The use of essential oils to induce relaxation has become increasingly popular, but toxicologist Chao Ming-wei (招名威) suggested using diffusers that distribute measured doses, saying that the key to using essential oils safely is the amount to which people are exposed.

Essential oil manufacturers could add fixing agents, essences, surfactants and ethanol-based products to essential oils, and exposure to excessive quantities of such products could damage a person’s lungs, liver and kidneys, Chao wrote on Facebook last week.

It is documented that the use of essential oil dispensers indoors increases the levels of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, as well as the amount of particulate matter inhaled, he said.

People using essential oils should let a minute amount slowly disperse in a set area, and an aromatherapy diffuser would disperse a safe amount of essential oils and place the least amount of stress on the liver, Chao said.

This would also be safer for infants, as well as sick and infirm people, Chao said.

A window or door should be opened to prevent the essential oils from reacting with ozone and creating formaldehyde, the inhalation of which could cause vertigo, migraines and general discomfort, he said.

Some essential oils are said to help people calm down and boost memory and hormonal secretion.

They are also believed to decrease the chances of microbial aerosols from entering the body, and to suppress bacteria that have adhered to the respiratory tract, thus alleviating the symptoms of inflammation.

Some essential oils could also act as insect repellant.

Scientific studies on the possible benefits of essential oils have had mixed conclusions.