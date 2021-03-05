Supreme Court Chief Justice Wu Tsan (吳燦) yesterday became the first senior judicial official to issue a public apology over a scandal that allegedly involves nearly 40 judicial workers and prosecutors who allegedly had inappropriate ties with Chia Her Industrial Co president Weng Mao-chung (翁茂鍾).
During an interview, Wu said: “I wish to apologize, on behalf of the Supreme Court, to other members of the judiciary and the public, because we have not done our task well.”
In 2012, Weng was sentenced to eight years in prison for breaching the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法). The sentence was later reduced to four months.
Photo: CNA
Last year, the Control Yuan passed a motion to impeach former Commission on the Disciplinary Sanctions of Functionaries secretary-general Shih Mu-chin (石木欽), a friend of Weng, for allegedly breaching the Judges Act (法官法).
Shih, who until 2017 served a Supreme Court judge, did not to recuse himself from cases involving Weng and allegedly provided Weng with legal advice, investigators of the Judicial Yuan and the Ministry of Justice said.
Investigators in January said they had found that up to 40 judicial works have had “inappropriate dealings” with Weng.
Of the 20 judges involved, Lin Chi-fu (林奇福), Yen Nan-chuan (顏南全) and Wu Hsiung-ming (吳雄銘) have admitted that they have handled cases involving Weng.
Wu Tsan cited former Judicial Yuan vice president Su Yung-chin (蘇永欽) as saying that “even if one is dissatisfied with the Supreme Court, they should still retain basic respect for the court of final appeal.”
However, the Weng scandal has undermined public trust in the judiciary, Wu Tsan said.
Media reports on the case have irrevocably tarnished the court’s reputation, and in extension that of the entire judiciary, he said.
Members of the judiciary would not have to cut all personal ties, but they must be careful to keep them separated from their professional dealings, Wu Tsan said.
However, he hopes that the issue would soon subside and the court return to its daily business as court of final appeal, Wu Tsan said.
The Supreme Court has to work to gain respect by the public and the lower courts, he said.
