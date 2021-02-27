Su Chen-ching bows out of DPP

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) yesterday announced that he was removing himself from the party until he clears his name in a bribery case.

“I am relinquishing my party membership to protect my beloved DPP, and to keep from causing trouble for top ministry officials,” he said, adding that he aimed to return after being proven innocent by the justice system.

Su, 56, has represented Pingtung County constituencies for four terms as a legislator.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chen-ching is pictured at a news conference in Taipei yesterday at which he announced that he is leaving the party. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

He has been accused of taking a NT$25.8 million (US$911,468 at the current exchange rate) bribe from former Pacific Distribution Investment Co chairman Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆) in a dispute over the ownership of the Pacific Sogo Department Store chain.

Su was one of five former and current lawmakers indicted last year on corruption charges.

Detained in August last year, Su was late last month released on NT$10 million bail.

Su told a news conference yesterday in Taipei that he would focus on serving his constituents in his capacity as a legislator, and that he has no plan to stand in the election for Pingtung County commissioner next year.

Although the corruption case has been a setback, observers had said that Su might run as an independent candidate.

A run by Su as an independent would likely split the DPP vote, political commentators had said.

Local residents had said that Su has the firm support of a number of local groups, despite being implicated in the bribery case.

Additional reporting by CNA