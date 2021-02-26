Yumin Hospital in Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯) on Monday said that 80 percent of obese children consulted by the hospital’s nutritionists had abnormally high levels of uric acid, blood lipids or sugar, or high blood pressure.
Two years of medical data from 288 obese children were analyzed, hospital nutritionists Chen I-en (陳苡恩) and Liao Mei-yu (廖美俞) said.
The medical issues are linked to unbalanced diets that include excessive calories and refined sugar, they said.
Photo: Chen Fong-li, Taipei Times
One of the children, a six-year-old girl who is 119cm and 33.8kg, had a uric acid level of 7 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), higher than the healthy level of 6.6mg/dL or less, they said.
Two boys — a 113cm, 42.8kg five-year-old and a 142cm, 51.6kg 11-year-old — had high levels of low-density lipoproteins, 141mg/dL and 151 mg/dL respectively, they said.
Excessive levels of uric acid could trigger metabolic conditions including joint inflammation, metabolic arthritis and chronic kidney disorders, they said, adding that children with the condition should drink at least 2 liters of water a day to help expel the substance, Chen and Liao said.
The five-year-old likes sweetened bread and cakes, the girl enjoys juice and sweetened fermented milk and yogurt, while the 11-year-old likes pork knuckles, braised pork bellies and processed meat, Chen said.
Childhood obesity could lead to the early onset of cardiovascular disorders, Liao said, adding that parents should help children control their weight by discouraging the consumption of sugary foods high in calories, such as cookies, bread and cake.
Unsweetened milk, soy milk and yogurt should be served instead of the sweetened alternative, Liao said.
Children should eat four servings of full-grain staples per day, and each serving should fill four-fifths of an average-sized rice bowl, while meat, fish, eggs, beans or other protein dishes should be limited to three to four servings of 30g per day, she said.
Proteins could be substituted with soy products, she said.
The consumption of vegetables, milk and fruit should be limited to three, two and two servings per day respectively, she said.
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
Authorities in Taiwan and the US recently busted an international prostitution ring, and arrested three Taiwanese allegedly involved in trafficking women from Taiwan to the US and other countries. The Criminal Investigation Bureau in September last year received information from the American Institute in Taiwan on Taiwanese women allegedly involved in prostitution in the US, Lee Yang-chi (李泱輯), an officer in the bureau’s International Criminal Affairs Division, told a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. The bureau’s investigation led to the detention of three Taiwanese in Taipei earlier this month, including the alleged ring leader, a 31-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林), Lee