Every effort to protect algal reefs would be taken during the construction of CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (CPC) liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Taoyuan, while selecting a new site would likely delay gas distribution to Taipei by 11 years, resulting in power shortages, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.
The state-run utility is building a LNG terminal off Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), a project that was approved by the Environmental Protection Administration in 2018.
Rescue Datan’s Algal Reefs Alliance convener Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政) last year initiated a referendum proposal to protect the reefs.
Photo: Lo chi, Taipei Times
The proposed referendum would ask: “Do you agree that CPC’s LNG terminal should be relocated from its planned site on the algal reef coast of Datan and its adjacent waters?”
The proposal has entered the second stage and campaigners need to collect 350,000 signatures by Sunday, as they need to review them before sending them to the Central Election Commission by the middle of next month, Pan said.
As of Wednesday, they had collected only 123,700 signatures, he said.
Photo: CNA
Speaking to reporters after an Executive Yuan meeting yesterday, Lo said that the stance of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration on the terminal was to protect the reefs as much as possible.
The administration has cut 90 percent of the station’s original size and has done its best to avoid the reef area, Lo said.
There were discussions at the meeting over alternative locations, such as the Port of Taipei, but the 40km move would have an environmental impact, as the government would have to conduct another environmental assessment, while the public would be affected, he said.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs estimated that were the move made, it would delay a gas pipeline supplying Taipei by 11 years, causing a shortage of power in the nation’s north, and placing added pressure on power plants in central and southern areas.
Without natural gas, the nation would have to rely on burning coal, while forcing the north to rely on power plants in central and southern regions would subject the national power grid to unnecessary risks, Lo said.
This is why the government decided on the Taoyuan site, Lo said, adding that information about the project would remain transparent and dialogue with the public would continue.
Separately, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary-General Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) said that the issue affects the economy, the well-being of the public and the issue of transitioning to alternative sources of energy.
There should be rational debate and no political polarization, Lin said.
He defended the DPP’s establishment of a Special Projects Office to facilitate communication between the party, the central government, local DPP chapters and local governments.
The next elections are not until next year and critics should not link everything a party does to preparation for them, he said.
Additional reporting by Ho Chin-hua
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
Authorities in Taiwan and the US recently busted an international prostitution ring, and arrested three Taiwanese allegedly involved in trafficking women from Taiwan to the US and other countries. The Criminal Investigation Bureau in September last year received information from the American Institute in Taiwan on Taiwanese women allegedly involved in prostitution in the US, Lee Yang-chi (李泱輯), an officer in the bureau’s International Criminal Affairs Division, told a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. The bureau’s investigation led to the detention of three Taiwanese in Taipei earlier this month, including the alleged ring leader, a 31-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林), Lee