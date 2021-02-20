Taoyuan General Hospital, the site of a recent cluster of 21 COVID-19 infections, partially reopened yesterday, more than a month after the cluster’s first case was confirmed.
“We were attacked by the virus, but we managed to contain it,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during a reopening ceremony at the hospital. “The central and local governments achieved this together.”
The infections of a doctor at the hospital, who treated a COVID-19 patient, and a nurse — the doctor’s partner — were confirmed on Jan. 12, followed by 19 more cases, including medical staff, patients, patients’ family members and a caregiver.
Photo: Chou Min-hung, Taipei Times
The infections linked to the hospital led to the mass evacuation of patients, which began on Jan. 19, followed by the disinfection of the facility.
One of the cases, the mother-in-law of an infected nurse at the hospital, died on Jan. 29 — Taiwan’s ninth COVID-19-related death since the nation reported its first case on Jan. 21 last year.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that the hospital would run at reduced capacity for outpatient and inpatient services, but accept emergency admissions.
Photo: CNA
A review would be carried out to assess whether the hospital can increase capacity after March 1, he added.
The hospital’s COVID-19 ward is to be upgraded to an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients in serious condition, he said.
Hospital superintendent Hsu Yung-nien (徐永年) would for now decide whether the hospital accepts COVID-19 patients, Chen said.
Last year, the hospital in received COVID-19 cases almost every day, due to its proximity to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Hsu said.
OUTDOOR PUSH: People who submit a collage of photos of themselves at each of the 12 pillars along the Taipei Grand Trail would also receive a souvenir towel The Taipei City Government is running a promotion throughout the year to encourage people to visit the Taipei Grand Trail (台北大縱走), a 92km hiking trail which is 1,120m above sea level at its highest point, and which runs through the mountains surrounding Taipei. The Taipei Grand Trail was launched by the Taipei Public Works Department’s Geotechnical Engineering Office in 2018, integrating more than 100 existing hiking trails that connect the five mountain areas surrounding the Taipei basin — the Datunshan (大屯山), Qixingshan (七星山), Wujhihshan (五指山), Nangangshan (南港山) and Ergeshan (二格山) areas. The trail is divided into seven sections, each ranging from 11km
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday visited the Xianse Temple (先嗇宮) in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), vowing to unify the party and return it to power in 2024. Ma worshiped and gave red envelopes to temple visitors at the invitation of KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍), who is also the temple’s chairman. Jiang and Jaw joined Ma at the temple, and their interactions were closely watched by the news media, as Jaw last week announced his bid to enter the KMT’s
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures