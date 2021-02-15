Trying to catch up on sleep likely to cause headaches

CHAOTIC: Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is more beneficial than using sleeping pills, which might pose risks for some people, a physician said

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer





People who try to catch up on sleep during the Lunar New Year holiday are more likely to wake up with a headache than feeling refreshed, Asia University Hospital internal neurologist Wu Chih-ying (吳致螢) said.

A disordered sleeping schedule is a known trigger of migraines and headaches, including stress-induced ones, the Taichung-based doctor said, adding that too little or excessive sleep and changing sleep patterns could lead to days of acute headaches and migraines.

While a mechanism linking headaches to oversleeping has yet to be explained, several theories have been proposed, he said.

Some research suggests that excessive sleep could upset the balance of neurotransmitters, especially of melatonin and serotonin, which could cause anxiety, depression, memory problems and reduced motor skills, he said.

A regular schedule is important for healthy sleep and is a better way to ensure quality sleep than long-term sleep aid use, he said.

People should avoid alcohol, nicotine or intense exercise before going to bed, he said, adding that forced sleep is counterproductive.

If not tired, people should try relaxing activities, such as listening to music or reading, until they feel like sleeping, he said.

Maintaining a regular schedule for activity and rest would help stabilize the circadian rhythm, which could be interrupted by catch-up sleep, he said.

Short naps during the day could restore energy for working and studying in the afternoon, but resting for too long makes falling asleep at night difficult, he said, adding that coffee or strong tea should be avoided in the afternoon.

Creating a calm and restful environment is also important for sleep, and bedrooms should be free of light or noise, he said.

Sleeping pills are controlled substances, because they could pose risks to some groups; for example, elderly people who use sleep medication are at higher risk of falling, he said.

Operators of heavy equipment or vehicles and people who work at great heights are more likely to be involved in an accident after using a sleep aid, and people with dementia who take such medication are at higher risk of confusion, he said.

Frequent and persistent headaches at night is indicative of respiratory disorders, including a narrow air passage and sleep apnea, and people experiencing such headaches should consult a neurologist, he said.

Sleep disorders, including snoring, excessive dreaming, wakefulness and shallow or difficult sleep, are highly prevalent among people who suffer from migraines, he said, adding that identifying potential physiological causes for the symptoms could help control migraines.