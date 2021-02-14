A Changhua veterinarian urged pet owners not to give food not meant for animal consumption to their pets during the Lunar New Year holiday, citing a number of health issues that animals can develop if fed improperly.
Animals that are overfed are at risk of obesity, gastrointestinal inflammation, pancreatic inflammation and other problems, said Tung Meng-chih (董孟治), who also heads the Changhua County Animal Disease Control Center.
Since animals and humans have different physiological structures and metabolisms, the type of nutrition each needs is also different, he said.
Photo: Taipei Times file photo
“There is generally a lot of salt and oil in food eaten at Lunar New Year dinners, which can cause diarrhea in pets,” Tung said, adding that food high in sodium could be harmful to the kidneys of cats and dogs.
Pets older than seven years could be particularly susceptible to kidney damage, he said.
People who want to treat their pets during the holiday could give them canned meat-based pet food, Tung said.
Pet owners must also intervene if others try to feed their pets, he added.
“For example, you could tell family members that the dog has already eaten. Kidney problems in particular are common when pets are fed improperly, so that should be avoided,” Tung said.
Primo Animal Hospital president Chang Pan-chung (張泮崇) said that binge eating by pets could lead to post-holiday weight gain.
Apparent weight gain of pets should be verified at a veterinarian’s office with scales and blood tests for potential metabolic disorders, he said.
Should a pet gain more weight than normal, owners should feed them smaller portions that contain less carbohydrates, he added.
Separately, Changhua County vet Lin Ming-yuan (林明源) said pet owners should dress their pets when the temperature drops below 10°C.
“Dogs and cats generally have higher body temperatures than humans, but they might be susceptible to catching a cold during sudden drops in temperature,” he said.
Additional reporting by Cheng Hui-wen
