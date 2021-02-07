Independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷) yesterday weathered a recall vote to retain her councilor seat in Fongshan District (鳳山).
Kaohsiung City Election Commission data showed that 65,391 people voted against recalling her, while 55,261 voted in favor.
The voter turnout was 41.54 percent, the data showed.
Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times
According to the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法), at least 25 percent of eligible voters, in this case 72,892 people, were required to vote in favor of a recall for it to pass.
Organizers of a campaign to recall Huang proposed the motion in June last year, on the grounds that she had shown no interest in Kaohsiung affairs and was therefore unfit to serve, campaign spokesperson Hsu Shang-hsien (徐尚賢) said.
While delivering a speech after the results were revealed, Huang was flanked by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟), independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), as well as other Kaohsiung city councilors from the DPP.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in her capacity as DPP chairperson, had called on party members to support Huang.
Huang was in tears at first, momentarily unable to talk, and then began by thanking Fongshan residents for their support.
She also thanked DPP members and other politicians from the pan-green camp.
“We do not want hatred to spread in Taiwan. Fongshan people acted to stop this hatred, to end this retributive recall drive,” she said. “This is a victory for the forces of democracy ... and a victory for pro-Taiwan forces.”
Separately yesterday, DPP spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said the recall result “indicates that Taiwanese detest retributive recalls spearheaded by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).”
“Such recall drives are a waste of resources and pervert our democratic system. They also obstruct the expression of diverse ... viewpoints in a maturing society and impede Taiwan’s progress,” she said.
KMT officials in Kaohsiung said that the recall motion failed because other political parties put too many resources into protecting Huang.
Huang officially entered politics in 2018, when she was elected to the Kaohsiung City Council as a New Power Party (NPP) member.
In August last year, she quit the NPP over what she described as “unfair voting rules in the party’s decisionmaking committee.”
Additional reporting by CNA
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above