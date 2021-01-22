The nation yesterday reported three imported cases of COVID-19 from the Philippines and Denmark, while the college entrance exams are to take place as scheduled from today to tomorrow.
The latest cases brought the total number in the country to 873, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) told a news briefing in Taipei.
The two Filipinos, in their 30s and 20s, arrived on Jan. 6 and 7 respectively from the Philippines and presented negative COVID-19 test results issued within three days of their departure to Taiwan, it said.
Photo: CNA
As required, they stayed at a government-designated quarantine facility after their arrival and were tested at the end of the 14-day period, the center said.
The results yesterday were positive, but the two Filipinos were asymptomatic, it said.
As they have had no contact with anyone since their arrival, there is no need for contact tracing, it added.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Later yesterday, the center reported one more case, a Danish man in his 30s who entered Taiwan for work on Dec. 30 last year and ended his quarantine period on Thursday last week.
As he plans to leave Taiwan soon, he received a self-paid virus test on Wednesday, which returned positive, it said, adding that he is being treated at a hospital.
There were no new COVID-19 cases linked to a recent domestic cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, where 10 cases have been reported over the past week, it said.
Separately, the College Entrance Examination Center (CEEC) said that special examination rooms have been prepared for students under quarantine or self-health management to take the university entrance exam today and tomorrow.
The CEEC on Tuesday announced that the exams would proceed as planned, despite the recent uptick in domestic COVID-19 cases.
All examinees would be required to wear masks and submit to a temperature check, while examination rooms would be properly ventilated and sanitized, it said.
Family members and friends would be barred from accompanying test takers, it added.
For students under quarantine or self-health management orders, special isolated examination rooms would be provided, the center said.
After consultations with the CECC, the CEEC decided not to disclose the number or location of these “few” students to ensure a smooth testing experience, CEEC deputy director Huang Tsui-chuan (黃璀娟) told the Central News Agency yesterday.
After being pressed by reporters, Huang said that eight isolated examination rooms have been prepared in all regions of the country.
As the situation is changing daily, proctors would contact affected students themselves to arrange for their exams, she said.
The arrangement is intended to protect all examinees and proctors, and corresponds with all national epidemic prevention measures, she added.
Huang advised test takers to look after their health and refrain from visiting crowded or poorly ventilated areas.
Examinees must remember to bring an original form of identification, admission card, a mask and required test-taking tools, she said.
The entrance is to open at 7:30am, Huang added, advising examinees to leave home early to beat traffic.
Examinees who develop a fever, cough, runny nose or other symptoms are requested to immediately inform the proctor, she said.
