Cathay Pacific to reopen HK flights to London next week

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday announced that it would resume one-way flight service from Hong Kong to London from Tuesday next week, adding that flights from the UK to Hong Kong would remain suspended.

The airline suspended flights between the territory and the UK on Dec. 21 due to the severity of a new strain of COVID-19 first reported in the UK.

One-way flights to London are to depart on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday next week, as well as on Jan. 18, Jan. 21 and Jan. 24, the company said.

A Cathay Pacific Airways passenger jet cruises above a blanket of clouds in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Cathay Pacific Airways

However, return flights from the UK remain suspended until Jan. 25 in compliance with the Hong Kong government’s restrictions on travelers from the UK, it said.

Meanwhile, China Airlines and EVA Airways have canceled all passenger and cargo flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and London for next month, expanding a ban announced last month for flights this month after Taiwan identified more people infected with the new COVID-19 variant arriving from the UK.