Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday announced that it would resume one-way flight service from Hong Kong to London from Tuesday next week, adding that flights from the UK to Hong Kong would remain suspended.
The airline suspended flights between the territory and the UK on Dec. 21 due to the severity of a new strain of COVID-19 first reported in the UK.
One-way flights to London are to depart on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday next week, as well as on Jan. 18, Jan. 21 and Jan. 24, the company said.
Photo courtesy of Cathay Pacific Airways
However, return flights from the UK remain suspended until Jan. 25 in compliance with the Hong Kong government’s restrictions on travelers from the UK, it said.
Meanwhile, China Airlines and EVA Airways have canceled all passenger and cargo flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and London for next month, expanding a ban announced last month for flights this month after Taiwan identified more people infected with the new COVID-19 variant arriving from the UK.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
People rallied in Taipei yesterday to support US President Donald Trump and called for Taipei and Washington to normalize the relationship between the two nations. The group held banners and shouted: “Support President Trump, protect Taiwan,” “Welcome Trump to visit Taiwan” and other slogans while waving US flags, along with green-and-white flags bearing an image of Taiwan and its outlying islands. Organizers estimated that about 300 people attended the march. They set out on Ketagalan Boulevard and marched for several blocks before returning to the start point. Many of the participants were Taiwanese independence advocates, members of civil groups or Taiwanese-Americans. Among them was Philip
NO DESTINATION YET: Four sites for a terminal station were proposed. Once the plan is finalized, it would take more than a decade to build the line The Railway Bureau’s proposed extension of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) system to Yilan County was submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) last week, even though the bureau has yet to decide on the terminus station. Extending the line from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) — the system’s current northern terminus — to Yilan is part of the ministry’s proposed plans to facilitate transportation between the west and east coasts. Previously, the ministry had planned to build a direct Taipei-Yilan line for the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system. The bureau last year began planning for a high-speed rail extension to Yilan,
The issue of relocating the Legislative Yuan (LY) out of Taipei remains a hot topic even a decade after it was first proposed, with Taichung the most popular among the proposed locations, legislators said. Other proposed locations include New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) and Yilan County. Locations in Taipei have also been suggested, including the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the 202 Munitions Works in Nangang District (南港). The Legislative Yuan was moved to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, and held its first session in Taiwan in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall before moving to its current location