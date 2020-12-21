A total of 140 food products have in the past two years been awarded the Eatender label for senior-friendly products, the Food Industry Research and Development Institute said yesterday.
The label is awarded to products that are easy to chew, even for people who have lost their teeth, institute director-general Liao Chii-cherng (廖啟成) said, adding that the applications of 35 food products are under review.
These products, if awarded the label, could generate revenue of more than NT$300 million (US$10.53 million), Liao said, adding that food products with the label can be exported to Hong Kong and Japan.
Photo: Chien Hui-ju, Taipei Times
This would not only spur the development of more senior-friendly products, but also help the nation’s agricultural industry find new markets, Liao said.
This year, the institute has selected 150 senior-friendly food products for a competition held by the Council of Agriculture, which assesses the nutrition value, texture and packaging of senior-friendly foods made from local produce, the institute said.
Winners of the competition were announced at the Taipei International Food Show, which ended yesterday.
Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季), who presented the awards, said that as Taiwan is set to become an ultra-aging society, it is increasingly important to focus on the taste and dietary needs of older people.
“We host the competition to promote the nation’s agricultural products, which can be used to prepare healthy food for older people,” he said.
The winners were steamed beans from UTC Food Corp, chicken breast cooked with sesame oil from Taiwan Farm Industry Co, rice cakes with frozen milkfish from Ban Ten Co and chicken breast from Orientalbest Foods Co.
“Overcooking chicken breast affects how older people chew and swallow. Our chicken breast is prepared with sesame oil and tastes fresh,” Taiwan Farm Industry Co chairman Chang Hua-hsin (張華欣) said.
