Jabali has garnered the most votes to be the name for the first gorilla born at the Taipei Zoo in its 106-year history, the zoo said yesterday.
The zoo on Saturday last week started an online poll for people to choose a name for the baby gorilla, born on Oct. 31.
People had until noon on Friday to choose from one of four names for the male gorilla, which were put forward by organizations involved in the zoo’s gorilla conservation program, it said.
Photo provided by Taipei Zoo
Jabali (“brave and strong”) was proposed by the Netherlands Office Taipei, Ringo (a Polish game) was proposed by the Polish Office in Taipei, Kwanza (“No. 1” or “first”) was proposed by the Shin Kong Life Foundation and Mapenzi (“lively and mischievous”) was proposed by Apenheul Primate Park in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.
Jabali received 1,004 votes, followed by Mapenzi with 228, Ringo with 213 and Kwanza with 42, the zoo said.
In other news, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp earlier this week unveiled a train decorated with various animals for a Taipei MRT railway’s Wenhu Line (Brown Line) as part of the campaign to attract more visitors to the Taipei Zoo and nearby Maokong (貓空) area.
Photo: CNA
The train features images of the newborns the zoo welcomed this year, including the gorilla, a giant panda named Yuan Bao (圓寶), Malayan tapir Modou (貘豆), a Eurasian otter and three jackass penguins, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said.
The train would operate between Nangang District (南港) and the Taipei Zoo in Wenshan District (文山) until March 15, and would be available for people to ride to the zoo for Yuan Bao’s first public appearance on Jan. 1, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said.
The 170-day-old panda cub has been taken to the indoor enclosure in the giant panda house so she can familiarize herself with the space, the zoo said.
People are also encouraged to visit Maokong for the cherry blossom season around the Lunar New Year holiday in February, the department said.
INVASIVE: The reptiles, native to the Americas and once imported to Taiwan as pets, have no natural predators in the nation, an official said The Council of Agriculture (COA) on Wednesday raised alarm over a dramatic increase in the invasive green iguana population, as the number of the animals captured in the wild has grown more than 27-fold over the past five years. The import and sale of the reptile, also known as the American iguana, was legalized in 2001, and they soon became popular as pets. However, many green iguanas were likely released into the wild by their owners as they grew to their full size of up to 1.5m. In the absence of natural predators, their numbers have multiplied, destroying crops and threatening native ecosystems. The
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of
‘COMPETITOR’: US president-elect Joe Biden might center his foreign policy on cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies to stem the expansion of Chinese influence US president-elect Joe Biden is likely to pursue a softer policy on China, focusing on cybersecurity and information technology challenges, as opposed to the “hard containment” direction favored by US President Donald Trump, an academic said yesterday. At a seminar hosted by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei, Academia Sinica Institute of European and American Studies research fellow Lin Cheng-yi (林正義) and others shared their predictions for US policy in the Indo-Pacific region under the Biden administration. Biden would likely maintain the current administration’s definition of China as a “strategic competitor,” Lin said. Foundation chairman and former minister of foreign affairs Mark Chen (陳唐山)
LEGISLATIVE PROTECTION: A ‘household service act’ is needed to protect foreign domestic workers, who are not currently covered by the Labor Standards Act About 200 migrant workers and workers’ rights advocates yesterday rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to push for legislation to guarantee legal protection for domestic workers. At the heart of the protesters’ demands is a proposed “household service act” that the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) — a coalition of grassroots migrants’ rights organizations that organized the protest — has been pushing for since 2003. Protesters held signs with messages reading “We want legal protection,” “We are not slaves and not products,” and “Stop human trafficking. Stop exploitation.” Representatives of several groups, including MENT members such as the Taipei-based