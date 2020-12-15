Prosecutors have closed the first phase of judicial proceedings in a duty-free cigarette scandal from last year, in which 77 people charged received deferred prosecutions.
Ahead of official state visits to the Caribbean by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in July last year, National Security Bureau (NSB) officials took advantage of streamlined customs clearance to order duty-free cigarettes before the trip, most of which were stored in a warehouse at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport belonging to China Pacific Catering Services, a firm affiliated with China Airlines.
The Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office yesterday upheld the “deferred prosecution” verdict for a third group of suspects handed down last month by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, as all those who were indicted had admitted to wrongdoing.
The highest-ranking official among those charged was NSB Major General Chen Yi-fu (陳逸夫), who headed the security teams responsible for the personal safety of the president and vice president at their official residences, the Presidential Office Building and when traveling on official functions.
For buying 40 cartons of duty-free cigarettes, prosecutors ordered Chen to pay NT$25,000 to the national treasury and to attend six hours of legal education classes.
The other 76 people charged were mostly NSB and military personnel involved in security duties, together with their family members and friends.
For profiting by circumventing paying tax on the cigarettes, they were ordered to pay fines ranging from NT$5,000 to NT$200,000 depending on the number of cartons purchased.
The deferred prosecution does not include a separate group of 13 defendants who are said to have played the principal roles in the scandal.
They have been indicted for corruption and tax evasion for contravening the Tax Collection Act (稅捐稽徵法) and the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).
Two high-ranking NSB officers — Wu Tsung-hsien (吳宗憲) and Chang Heng-chia (張恒嘉) — are among that group, as well as former China Airlines chartered flight division vice president Chiu Chang-hsin (邱彰信), two managers at the airline, and three staff at the airline’s in-flight service supply division.
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
BREAKTHROUGH: The Bamboo Union gang’s Baoho Chapter is the most violent criminal group in the greater Taipei area, the New Taipei City mayor said New Taipei City prosecutors have taken into custody five alleged gangsters — reportedly members of the Baoho Chapter of the Bamboo Union — regarding an investigation into a number of violent crimes in which illegal firearms were used, including the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢). Prosecutors and local police on Tuesday raided 14 locations, detaining Shao Po-chieh (邵柏傑), 44, reportedly a former boss of the chapter, and four others who allegedly worked under him. The five suspects were yesterday transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Authorities in early October detained 10 people in connection with Chen’s case.
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday. All migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, except those hired as fishers, are required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated government-run center and are tested for COVID-19
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by