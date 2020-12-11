The CTi News has received a boost to its online presence, a senior executive of the channel said yesterday, as it prepares to shift its focus to the Internet after the expiration of its broadcasting licence.
The National Communications Commission (NCC) last month said that it would not renew CTi’s license, citing evidence of interference from a tycoon with major business interests in China, amid fears of Beijing’s efforts to win support among Taiwanese.
CTi’s major shareholder, Tsai Eng-meng (蔡衍明), also runs one of China’s largest food firms, Want Want China Holdings.
Photo: Ann Wang, REUTERS
The company and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) have denounced the regulator’s decision not to renew the license as censorship aimed at silencing voices critical of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
Tsai and her government have rejected that, saying that the decision was made by an independent body and was not subject to interference.
Cti News department chief director Liang Tien-hsia (梁天俠) said that the channel would keep broadcasting, but online, and that its YouTube channel had gained about 440,000 new subscribers in the past few weeks, taking its tally to 1.7 million.
Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times
“We’ve been forced to become new media. Doubtless this is a big challenge, but everyone has prepared themselves psychologically,” Liang said, adding that the channel is looking at Instagram and Facebook as other areas for development.
The channel is due to go off air at midnight today, although it has lodged an appeal to stop this.
CTi began operations in 1994 and is by many seen as being pro-China or “red media,” a reference to the Chinese Communist Party.
Liang said that this was a “malicious” accusation, and that the channel took neither instructions nor money from Beijing.
“I’ve been at CTi for a long time, and as a senior executive in the news department. I’ve never come under any pressure from China or [its] Taiwan Affairs Office on what news to report or not report,” he said.
In related news, representatives of the National Policy Foundation and KMT legislators yesterday wore black ribbons to “mourn press freedom.”
KMT Legislator Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) told a news conference that the NCC not only broke its obligation to remain independent, but also its founding mission in severe contravention of the law.
Additional reporting by CNA
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on