Experts on Monday recommended the drafting of a digital development act or basic information act, and urged the Ministry of Education to have universities establish information security departments or schools.
At a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan on the function and resource use of a planned ministry of digital development, National Sun Yat-sen University vice president Huang I-yu (黃義佑) said that he supports the government’s decision to establish the ministry.
Taiwan should follow Israel’s example and invest about NT$500 million (US$17.54 million) to attract talent to its cybersecurity sector, 20 percent of which should be subsidies to local firms, Huang said.
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
The Ministry of Education should encourage universities to set up departments of cybersecurity, Huang said, adding that the information security sector should not be concentrated in northern Taiwan.
The government must draft a special law, geared toward developing the nation’s digital capabilities, with a commission that can spur digital innovation, not just oversee digital affairs, said Chien Chung-liang (錢宗良), a physician in National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine.
The government, by outsourcing too many projects, risks becoming out of touch with technological advancements, said Chen Chuan-hsi (陳泉錫), a former director of the Ministry of Finance’s Financial Data Center, adding that officials also lack effective measures to supervise the development, quality and security of new software.
The government should collaborate with white-hat hackers distributed among its agencies and conduct routine drills to help officials respond to attacks, he said.
A digital development agency needs to communicate across departments, and be capable of integrating existing information systems or innovating new ones, Chen said.
Chunghwa Telecom cybersecurity director Ma Hung-tsan (馬宏燦) said that the government should encourage entrepreneurship in cybersecurity by setting up a fund.
The government could help lay the foundation for cybersecurity at small and medium-sized enterprises, as they lack the means to defend themselves, Ma said.
Before establishing a ministry, the government should decide on its vision for digital development: whether it would regulate via legislation, as in Europe, or have firms self-regulate, as in Silicon Valley, TEDxTaipei founder Jason Hsu (許毓仁) said.
An agency in charge of digital innovation should not “absorb” talent from other agencies, Hsu said, adding that knowing how to use digitization as a management tool is key.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on