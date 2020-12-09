Triple Stimulus Vouchers should be used before Dec. 31, 2020

The Triple Stimulus Vouchers program, which is now open to Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) holders, has proven hugely successful. Businesses will continue offering favorable package or discount through the end of December, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said recently.

Financing institution, restaurants and other businesses have been offering special incentives to voucher holders since the program was introduced in July, and revenues in the food and service industry as well as in the retail industry have reached record highs in the months since then, the ministry said, adding that this phenomenon clearly demonstrated the success of the program in stimulating consumer spending. So far, over 97 percent of those eligible for the program have collected vouchers.

In expanding the program, APRC holders and foreign diplomats in Taiwan are able to collect Triple Stimulus Vouchers starting Nov. 16. “We would like to thank foreign nationals before Christmas for their contributions to Taiwan and invite them joining the government’s most important stimulus policy this year together,” Premier Su Tseng-Chang said on Nov. 12.

An Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) holder shows an envelope containing Triple Stimulus Vouchers collected at a Chunghwa Post Office location in Taipei on Monday, Nov. 30.

“Those who collect vouchers at the post office should remember to bring their health insurance card or APRC and NT$1,000” the MOEA said, or they can obtain them digitally by registering with a credit card (which they can apply for at Taiwan’s local banks), stored value cards or mobile payments on the Triple Stimulus Vouchers program Web site.

For more information, please check “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” on the official Web site: https://3000.gov.tw/EN/Default.aspx and on YouTube (Triple Stimulus Vouchers available to APRC holders).

(Advertorial)