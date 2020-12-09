The Triple Stimulus Vouchers program, which is now open to Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) holders, has proven hugely successful. Businesses will continue offering favorable package or discount through the end of December, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said recently.
Financing institution, restaurants and other businesses have been offering special incentives to voucher holders since the program was introduced in July, and revenues in the food and service industry as well as in the retail industry have reached record highs in the months since then, the ministry said, adding that this phenomenon clearly demonstrated the success of the program in stimulating consumer spending. So far, over 97 percent of those eligible for the program have collected vouchers.
In expanding the program, APRC holders and foreign diplomats in Taiwan are able to collect Triple Stimulus Vouchers starting Nov. 16. “We would like to thank foreign nationals before Christmas for their contributions to Taiwan and invite them joining the government’s most important stimulus policy this year together,” Premier Su Tseng-Chang said on Nov. 12.
“Those who collect vouchers at the post office should remember to bring their health insurance card or APRC and NT$1,000” the MOEA said, or they can obtain them digitally by registering with a credit card (which they can apply for at Taiwan’s local banks), stored value cards or mobile payments on the Triple Stimulus Vouchers program Web site.
For more information, please check “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” on the official Web site: https://3000.gov.tw/EN/Default.aspx and on YouTube (Triple Stimulus Vouchers available to APRC holders).
(Advertorial)
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is