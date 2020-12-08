Treating migrant workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 also protects Taiwanese from infection, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Sunday.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, made the remark when asked why the government is spending an estimated more than NT$86 million (US$3.01 million) on medical treatment for 108 Indonesian migrant workers with COVID-19.
When he was asked whether it is reasonable for the government to spend so much on their medical fees, Chuang said providing medical treatment for them is safeguarding the public’s health.
Photo: CNA
The CECC on Sunday reported 20 confirmed cases among Indonesian migrant workers, bringing the total number of people from the country who have tested positive for the disease to 133, surpassing the previous high of 116 imported cases from the US.
The average medical cost for treating each confirmed COVID-19 case is about NT$2.1 million, but the majority of the migrant workers, who are young and have had mild or no symptoms, were hospitalized for shorter periods of time than those with more severe cases of COVID-19, so the average medical cost has been about NT$800,000 per person, Chuang said.
As COVID-19 is a category 5 notifiable communicable disease, the cost of treating the disease can be paid out of a government budget allocated for COVID-19 prevention, Chuang said, adding that allowing them to enter the workforce after ensuring they have fully recovered from the disease can prevent others from becoming infected.
Migrant workers are important to the nation’s social welfare services and other industries, and they can continue to work after recovery, so there is nothing inappropriate about treating them, he said.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) yesterday wrote on Facebook that given the seriousness of the disease, the law permits the government to order infected people to be isolated for treatment, and based on the principle of equal rights, it should be responsible for paying for mandatory treatment.
In related news, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has deemed a controversial mass COVID-19 antibody study in Changhua County to be a breach of the Human Subjects Research Act (人體研究法), Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Liu Yueh-ping (劉越萍) said yesterday.
The Changhua Public Health Bureau and National Taiwan University public health researchers conducted the study from June to August, Liu said.
The ministry could fine the Changhua Public Health Bureau up to NT$1 million, but the final amount would be announced in two weeks, she said.
The Ministry of Education would have to decide whether to fine the university’s College of Public Health, she added.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
Trial runs on the first line of Taichung’s MRT rail system could be further delayed after the Taichung City Government asked for more comprehensive safety checks following a malfunction. Trial runs on the Green Line began on Nov. 16, but were suspended after one of the trains on Nov. 21 reported a malfunction at the Taichung High Speed Rail Station terminal. Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp (TMRTC) the same day said that all services would be suspended until the problem is resolved. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the train’s manufacturer, said that a US-made coupling connecting two carriages had broken, which the
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan