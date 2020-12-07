Judicial authorities on Saturday warned the public not to try narcotic powder mixtures, as more than 60 deaths in the first half of this year were attributed to overdoses.
The announcement came in the wake of heavy sentences handed down on Wednesday by the Keelung District Court to three people convicted of selling mixtures of PMMA powder and manslaughter in connection with three fatal overdoses.
PMMA is similar to MDMA, or ecstasy, and can induce altered sensations, feelings of pleasure, increased energy and hallucinogenic effects.
Judges convicted Chen Yu-chieh (陳宇傑) and two friends, surnamed Wu (吳) and Liu (劉), for selling PMMA mixes near senior-high schools in Keelung, possession of illegal drugs, and manslaughter in connection with the overdose deaths of three students who died over a one-month period.
Chen and Liu were each sentenced to 25 years in prison, while Liu was sentenced to 19 years.
The judges said that they handed down the heavy sentences in a bid to deter other people from selling narcotics to youngsters.
Investigators told the court that questioning and testimony showed that the trio had known that the potency of their PMMA powders was too high.
In related news, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Friday announced that bilateral cooperation efforts with Thai authorities led to the break-up of an international smuggling operation that was importing cannabis to Taiwan by air.
The alleged mastermind is a 33-year-old man surnamed Lu (呂), Captain Chang Wei-lun (張瑋倫) of the CIB’s International Affairs Section said.
A shipment from Thailand was found to contain packages with 6.5kg of mainly cannabis flowers, estimated to have a street value of more than NT$10 million (US$350,619), he said.
The cannabis flowers had been wrapped in packages labelled as “Pu’er tea” from Yunnan Province, China, Chang said
Yu allegedly coordinated the purchasing and packaging with two Taiwanese in Thailand, he said.
CIB officers also arrested four other persons allegedly involved with Yu.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority
Trial runs on the first line of Taichung’s MRT rail system could be further delayed after the Taichung City Government asked for more comprehensive safety checks following a malfunction. Trial runs on the Green Line began on Nov. 16, but were suspended after one of the trains on Nov. 21 reported a malfunction at the Taichung High Speed Rail Station terminal. Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp (TMRTC) the same day said that all services would be suspended until the problem is resolved. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the train’s manufacturer, said that a US-made coupling connecting two carriages had broken, which the