The US Congress on Thursday unveiled a defense bill that reaffirms the US’ commitment to Taiwan and includes provisions to explore a medical partnership between the nations.
Under the provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, agreed upon by the US Senate’s and House of Representatives’ armed services committees, the US secretary of defense should work with the US secretary of health and human services to establish a medical security partnership with Taiwan.
In 180 days after the bill becomes law, the defense secretary must submit a report to the committees on the feasibility of such a partnership.
The report should account for “the goals and objectives of developing a medical security partnership on issues related to pandemic preparedness and control” and “a discussion of current and future plans to cooperate on medical security activities.”
It must also include “an evaluation of the feasibility of cooperating on a range of activities under the partnership, including research and production of vaccines and medicines; joint conferences with scientists and experts; collaboration relating to and exchanges of medical supplies and equipment; and the use of hospital ships such as the US Naval Ship Comfort and US Naval Ship Mercy.”
The bill also reaffirms the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances” as the foundation of ties between Washington and Taipei, which serve as the bedrock for the nations to “fully pursue the deepening of the extensive, close and friendly relations” and “facilitate greater cooperation and the broadening and deepening of United States-Taiwan relations.”
The act defines Washington’s relations with Taipei, requiring the US to make available “defense articles and services” to enable Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities.
The “six assurances,” made by then-US president Ronald Reagan in 1982, pledge not to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan and not to consult with China on such sales.
According to the defense bill, with China raising its military threats and acts of coercion against Taiwan, the US should “continue to support the development of capable, ready and modern defense forces necessary for Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability, including supporting acquisition by Taiwan of defense articles and services through foreign military sales, direct commercial sales and industrial cooperation.”
This cooperation should have “an emphasis on capabilities that support Taiwan’s asymmetric defense strategy, including anti-ship, coastal defense, anti-armor, air defense, undersea warfare, advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and resilient command and control capabilities,” the bill said.
The defense bill requires US Senate and House approval before it is sent to the president to be signed into law.
LOOPHOLES: The people behind biased media content produced by a Chinese network, likely without sending staff to Taiwan, remain anonymous, a source said Beijing’s latest attempt at psychological warfare through heavily biased online media is aimed at sowing discord and polarizing Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. The council’s comment came in response to Chinese network Southeast Television, which late last month began broadcasting an online program featuring commentary by Taiwanese unification supporters that authorities suspect was filmed illegally in Taiwan. To circumvent cross-strait regulations, the broadcaster collaborated with online service provider Baidu to air the series titles Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說). Only Taiwanese are shown on camera, without revealing the host, interviewer or production team. In one video, political commentator and
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority