A Changhua County man who was found guilty of fraudulently practicing medicine for 13 years has been sentenced to four years in prison by the High Court’s Taichung branch in a second ruling.
In the first ruling in 2018, the man, surnamed Hsu (許), was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for practicing medicine without a license from 2005 to 2015, police said.
During the appeals process, investigators discovered that Hsu had continued to illegally practice medicine while he was being tried at the Nantou District Court.
During the district court trial, from 2015 to 2018, Hsu — a junior-high school graduate with no medical training — sold NT$2.11 million (US$73,213) of elixirs that he made and pitched as a cure-all, police said.
Hsu told one customer diagnosed with intestinal cancer that instead of getting treated at a hospital, he should drink the elixir, which Hsu claimed would cure him in four months, the police said, adding that the man died from his condition one month after consulting with Hsu.
From 2005 to 2015, Hsu sold the elixir from his home in Yuanlin City (員林), claiming it could cure any ailment or condition, including acne, diabetes, cancer, menopause and the effects of a stroke, court documents from the first ruling said.
An analysis of the elixir showed that it had concentrated amounts of common ingredients used in traditional Chinese medicine, such as Angelica sinensis, commonly known as female ginseng, and dried orange peels.
The elixir was expensive, with one customer spending NT$180,000 over three consultations.
In 2015, after Hsu was first investigated by police and charged, he moved to Nantou and continued to sell the elixir, charging from NT$15,000 to NT$40,000 per bottle, court documents from the second ruling said.
Police said they have identified 10 of Lin’s customers, including a woman surnamed Lin (林).
Lin consulted with Hsu 11 times about losing weight, spending more than NT$380,000, and later developing a persistent cough and high blood pressure from taking the elixir, police said.
After Hsu was initially sentenced by the district court for breaches of the Physicians’ Act (醫師法) and the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法), the defendant and the prosecutors requested an appeal.
As Hsu continued to sell the elixir, the High Court found that he showed no remorse for his crimes and increased his sentence to four years, the documents from the second ruling said.
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made