US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday.
The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.”
Pompeo’s comment was made in relation to the forced expulsion of four pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong the day before, as he said that the move exposes Beijing’s “blatant disregard for its international commitments” and shows it cannot be trusted, associate professor of political science Chen Shih-min (陳世民) said.
US policy toward Taiwan has been founded on Beijing’s promises, including its promise to resolve the Taiwan question peacefully, he said.
However, now that Washington has realized that Beijing cannot be trusted when it comes to Taiwan and Hong Kong, it also believes there is no reason to comply with past agreements, he added.
With a single comment, Pompeo has set a new framework for US-Taiwan relations that is closer to the “status quo” desired by pro-Taiwan factions of the Republican Party, Chen said, adding that even after US president-elect Joe Biden takes office, it would be difficult to return to the former “status quo.”
Cross-Strait Policy Association researcher Wu Se-chih (吳瑟致) said that Pompeo’s remark would limit cross-strait policy options for the Biden administration, as rejecting the statement would conversely affirm Beijing’s stance, revealing the US’ bottom line in negotiations.
Although the US might not be stable during the transition of power, Pompeo’s comment shows that Washington’s approach has “somewhat changed,” former minister of foreign affairs Chen Chien-jen (程建人) said.
The remark is bound to affect bilateral and trilateral relations, although the breadth of the change is yet to be determined, he added.
There is no way that Biden would follow Trump’s policies to the letter, but it is too early for Taiwan to draw any conclusions yet, Chen Chien-jen said, adding that it is more important to first observe China’s reaction.
Former deputy minister of foreign affairs Michael Kau (高英茂) said he does not believe the Biden administration would reiterate Pompeo’s position.
However, the remark would serve to ensure that the US’ “one China” policy is decided by Washington, not Beijing, he added.
Additional reporting by Peng Wan-hsin
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday announced that it would resume services to southern Taiwan by offering two flights from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong this month, starting on Saturday next week. The airline’s subsidiary Cathay Dragon operated the Kaohsiung-Hong Kong route, but suspended services on Feb. 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidiary ceased operations on Oct. 21. Cathay Pacific said that the resumption shows its unwavering commitment to serving passengers in southern Taiwan. It is to use an Airbus 330-300 aircraft for the two flights, with the first one leaving on Saturday next week and the second one on Nov. 28.
INTIMIDATION TACTICS: The Taiwanese men were allegedly paid NT$60,000 by an unknown Chinese national, who used a Taiwanese go-between to arrange the attack Four men suspected of splattering the kitchen of a Taipei restaurant with chicken feces last month were hired by an unknown person from China, prosecutors said yesterday. On Oct. 16, a man reportedly entered Aegis restaurant — which provides employment to Hong Kong political refugees — and splashed the kitchen and a female employee with chicken feces. The restaurant has been closed since and is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 11. The four suspects — Mo Fan (莫凡) and Chiang Chi-jung (江啟榮), aged 25, and brothers Lee Chao-ching (李昭慶) and Lee Chao-hsin (李昭信), 26 and 24 respectively — were arrested last month and