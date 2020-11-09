Formosa Railroad Bento Festival starts on Friday

Staff writer, with CNA





The sixth Formosa Railroad Bento Festival opens on Friday at Taipei Main Station, with specially designed boxed meals from local hotels and foreign railway companies, the Taiwan Railways Administration said yesterday.

Although downsized from previous years in terms of the number of foreign participants, the railway operator said it would still present a selection of meals with unique features, both in terms of the food and designs of the boxes.

Last year, 27 railway companies and related businesses from five countries took part.

A boxed meal specially designed by Japan’s Tobu Railway for the Formosa Railroad Bento Festival is pictured in Japan yesterday. Photo: CNA

Five Japanese railway companies are to sell eight boxed meals, along with local fare, at the event, which ends on Monday next week, TRA said.

Several of the Japanese boxed meals are in the shape of trains, including a steam locomotive called Taiju from Tobu Railway, and two bullet train models from East Japan Railway — the E6 series in red and the E7 series in blue, TRA said.

There would also be offerings from Switzerland and France, a Glacier Express sticky rice dumpling and a Mont Blanc Express dessert box respectively.

Four local hotels have each designed unique takeout meals, such as the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei’s surf-and-turf meal in a round stainless steel box and Cosmos Hotel’s offering of Cantonese dishes, TRA said.

China Airlines’ catering subsidiary is to present nine bite-size sandwiches and desserts in one boxed meal, it added.

The state-run railway operator would also showcase classic boxed meals from four of its stations — Taipei, New Taipei City’s Fulong (福隆), Nantou County’s Checheng (車埕) and Taitung County’s Guanshan Township (關山), it said.

Only a limited number of boxed meals would be available, from 30 to 250 per day, while prices would range from NT$65 to NT$500, it said.