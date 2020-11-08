The Ama Museum, which is dedicated to Taiwanese women who were pressed into sexual slavery during World War II, is to close it doors on Tuesday next week due to unsustainable operational losses, but it plans to reopen in a new location in April next year, the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation said yesterday.
The museum, located in a nearly 200-year-old two-story building in Taipei’s historic Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area, was established in 2016 and is dedicated to preserving and commemorating the history of Taiwanese “comfort women” and highlighting women’s rights.
More than 2,000 Taiwanese women are estimated to have been forced into sexual slavery in areas occupied by the Imperial Japanese Army during the war, the museum said.
Photo provided by Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation
Ama is an honorific term that many Taiwanese use to address their grandmothers and is also used to address older women in general.
The museum documents the stories of 59 Taiwanese amas — survivors of the comfort women system who after the war came forward to give testimony.
Foundation chief executive officer Tu Ying-chiu (杜瑛秋) said that the museum posted a loss of more than NT$4.07 million (US$140,947) last year, and more than NT$2.67 million in the first nine months of this year.
“The museum had cut expenses — from a monthly average of about NT$950,000 last year to about NT$600,000 this year, but then the number of visitors significantly dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Tu said that the museum had 9,065 visitors last year, but only 1,414 visitors from January to June this year, and the numbers only went up after the foundation in July announced to close the museum.
After initial difficulties finding a new location, the foundation last week signed a rental contract for a 60 ping (198m2) unit in an office building on Chengde Road, she said.
The foundation last month launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising NT$3 million to relocate the museum, but has since reduced the target to NT$2 million, Tu said.
“The women’s stories are part of the nation’s history, so we must pass them down,” foundation president Theresa Yeh (葉德蘭) said.
Tu said that the museum plans to publish a book next year to showcase the stories through conversations between a granddaughter and her ama, to spark readers to reflect on discrimination.
The book would target young readers, from third-grade elementary-school students upward, Tu added.
Upon reopening, the museum would also introduce new thematic exhibitions, she said.
The museum hopes to further reach out to junior and senior-high schools to share the stories of the amas and discuss human rights issues, she added.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
Public prosecutors yesterday met with the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Tainan last week, while a traditional ritual was also held for her. The 24-year-old Chang Jung Christian University student, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was abducted on Wednesday last week while walking near the school in Gueiren District (歸仁), police said. A 28-year-old suspect surnamed Liang (梁) was arrested the following day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police said. Prosecutors quoted Liang as saying that he sexually assaulted Chung before strangling her. Chief Prosecutor
Czech Senator Jiri Drahos compares the two nations’ democracies, and his aims for a visit to Taipei, which was postponed from last month to some time next spring Taipei and Prague have grown closer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the political situation regarding China, Czech Senator Jiri Drahos said in an interview as he reflected on his 30 years of contact with Taiwan. His initial connection with Taiwan dates back to the late 1980s, when he made contact with then-National Taiwan University professor Richard Lee (李紹林) about contributing to an international conference that Lee was chairing, Drahos said in an online interview with the Taipei Times. There are not many people in the Czech Republic who have maintained contact with Taiwan for more than 30 years, he said. Czechs