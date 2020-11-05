A former convict-turned-artist who was imprisoned for 18 years on drugs charges said on Tuesday that rehabilitation gave him a second chance at life.
The Ministry of Justice and the Taichung Chapter of the Taiwan After-Care Association held an exhibition of works created by former prisoners, as well as a launch event for a book about prisoner rehabilitation, at Taichung’s Dadun Cultural Center.
Speaking at the event, 46-year-old sand painting artist Chu Kuo-fu (朱國富), who was released from prison nine years ago, said support from the association and his wife gave him a new purpose in life.
Photo: Chang Jui-chen, Taipei Times
Chu had gotten caught up in gambling in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) when he was a teenager, and later turned to selling drugs.
When he was 19, he was involved in a street fight that ended with the death of his younger brother, serious injuries to his girlfriend and a concussion that affected him for several days.
His parents and several relatives passed away while he was in prison, which made him deeply regret his actions, Chu said.
When he learned about an art class for inmates, he decided to give it a try and found that he not only enjoyed making art, but it also helped him overcome his negative emotions, he added.
Chu discovered he had a talent for art, and his works earned him the praise of the prison administrators, who turned an unused space in the prison into a studio for him.
After his release in 2011, Chu took out a loan for an art studio with the help of the association.
He also teaches art classes at his studio and has been commissioned to create wedding portraits using sand painting.
Chu has been invited to many exhibitions, including one held by the association in 2014.
“There is no cure for regret, you just have to let the past go. I no longer yearn for the past, I just look forward to the future,” he said.
The exhibition was attended by officials including Deputy Minister of Justice Chang Tou-hui (張斗輝), Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Hsing Tai-chao (邢泰釗) and Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office Taichung Branch Chief Prosecutor Hsieh Jung-sheng (謝榮盛).
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police