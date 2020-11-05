Exhibit features works by ex-cons

By Chang Jui-chen and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A former convict-turned-artist who was imprisoned for 18 years on drugs charges said on Tuesday that rehabilitation gave him a second chance at life.

The Ministry of Justice and the Taichung Chapter of the Taiwan After-Care Association held an exhibition of works created by former prisoners, as well as a launch event for a book about prisoner rehabilitation, at Taichung’s Dadun Cultural Center.

Speaking at the event, 46-year-old sand painting artist Chu Kuo-fu (朱國富), who was released from prison nine years ago, said support from the association and his wife gave him a new purpose in life.

Former convict Chu Kuo-fu, right, holds a sand painting he made at an exhibition held by The Ministry of Justice and the Taichung Chapter of the Taiwan After-Care Association at Dadun Cultural Center on Tuesday. Photo: Chang Jui-chen, Taipei Times

Chu had gotten caught up in gambling in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) when he was a teenager, and later turned to selling drugs.

When he was 19, he was involved in a street fight that ended with the death of his younger brother, serious injuries to his girlfriend and a concussion that affected him for several days.

His parents and several relatives passed away while he was in prison, which made him deeply regret his actions, Chu said.

When he learned about an art class for inmates, he decided to give it a try and found that he not only enjoyed making art, but it also helped him overcome his negative emotions, he added.

Chu discovered he had a talent for art, and his works earned him the praise of the prison administrators, who turned an unused space in the prison into a studio for him.

After his release in 2011, Chu took out a loan for an art studio with the help of the association.

He also teaches art classes at his studio and has been commissioned to create wedding portraits using sand painting.

Chu has been invited to many exhibitions, including one held by the association in 2014.

“There is no cure for regret, you just have to let the past go. I no longer yearn for the past, I just look forward to the future,” he said.

The exhibition was attended by officials including Deputy Minister of Justice Chang Tou-hui (張斗輝), Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Hsing Tai-chao (邢泰釗) and Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office Taichung Branch Chief Prosecutor Hsieh Jung-sheng (謝榮盛).