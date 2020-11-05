The Ministry of Education yesterday released draft revisions to a contract template for the procurement of meals by schools from outside vendors to fulfill its policy that all schools use domestic pork and beef in the meals they provide.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing traces of the animal feed additive ractopamine, as well as beef from cattle aged 30 months or older. The policy is to take effect on Jan. 1.
That same day, the ministry issued a statement saying that schools should give priority to the use of local, quality agricultural products certified by the central competent agricultural authority in the meals that they provide, in accordance with Article 23 of the School Health Act (學校衛生法).
Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times
The statement asked schools at all levels to use quality domestic pork and beef.
It has always been the government’s policy to give priority to the use of local, quality agricultural products for ingredients in meals provided by schools, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.
To assist local governments and schools in carrying out the policy of using domestic pork and beef, the ministry is revising the procurement contract template so that schools can more effectively regulate vendors, it said.
According to Article 23-3 of the act, schools that purchase meals from outside vendors should use a procurement contract template prepared by the ministry as a reference for the contracts they sign with suppliers and submit the contracts to the competent authority for reference.
The ministry’s proposed revisions to the template requires the use of meat and its processed products, as well as eggs, that are domestically produced.
Vendors found to have falsely supplied products would face a penalty of 15 to 20 points, up from the current 10 points, according to the draft revisions.
Vendors that accumulate 20 penalty points would have their contracts terminated, the ministry said.
The ministry is to publish the revised contract template at the end of this month, it said, adding that it hopes it can be applied from Jan. 1.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday criticized the the ministry’s plan, proposing instead that amendments be made to the act.
Additional reporting by Chen Yun and CNA
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police