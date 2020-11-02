Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday criticized the central government for allowing imports of US pork products containing ractopamine residue, but banning the use of the leanness-enhancing feed additive by Taiwan’s pig farmers.
“My attitude is simply ‘yes or no’ — [the government] just [needs to] clearly explain the policy and publicize the procedure, and we will raise our hands with questions if we have different opinions,” Ko said.
He made the remarks on the sidelines of the opening ceremony for the Guandu International Nature Art Festival after reporters asked him to elaborate on earlier comments about the plan to relax restrictions on Jan. 1 on imports of US pork products, as well as beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
The central government should not mislead the public, since most people think the policy only applies to US pork, but it might end up allowing the importation of pork containing ractopamine from other countries, as businesspeople would make changes to earn a profit, he said.
“Is it not strange that imported pork can contain ractopamine, but Taiwanese pork cannot… And the government says it is safe to eat, but the Ministry of Education tells students not to eat it and the Ministry of Defense has ordered military personnel not to eat it. Did you not say it is safe to eat?” he said.
The controversy must be resolved through two principles — source management and clear labeling — and the central government must clearly state how it plans to manage questions about country of origin, border controls and the traceability of imported pork products, so that local governments can decide how to deal with the issue, the mayor said.
“We will not deliberately be destructive, and we understand that Taiwan faces a difficult international situation, including pressure from the US, but if the central government can clearly explain its policy, then local governments can try to help deal with it, or at least say that we cannot meet the policy if it is not feasible,” he added.
In related news, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) yesterday responded to Ko saying on Saturday that he wanted to ask the minister just how much pork containing ractopamine would be imported in the first year after the ban is lifted.
Chen said not every country is allowed to export pork to Taiwan, amid precautions against foot-and-mouth disease and African swine fever, and at present, just 13 countries do so, with about 84,000 tonnes imported last year.
After the ban is lifted on Jan. 1, the US is likely to be the only country to export pork containing ractopamine to Taiwan, and the total volume would depend on two factors: the government’s supplementary measures, including the clear labeling of pork and pork-containing processed food at restaurants and retailers, and the government’s NT$10 billion (US$345.72 million) fund to aid the domestic pig farming industry, Chen said.
Additional reporting by CNA
