The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday criticized what it said was the government’s “domineering” stance on the importation of pork products containing traces of the animal feed additive ractopamine.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the government would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing the leanness-enhancing drug, as well as beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.
The policy is expected to take effect on Jan. 1.
“To ensure that US pork with leanness-enhancing agents can successfully come to Taiwan on Jan. 1, the entire Tsai administration is now blocking everything,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference at the party’s headquarters in Taipei.
Tsai’s administration has blocked legislative proposals on food safety raised by opposition parties, as well as those put forward by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers, Wang said.
“What is even worse is that it is even blocking local governments’ right of autonomy,” she said.
While several local governments have revised their food-safety ordinances to set a “zero detection” policy on ractopamine, as well as penalties, the central government sent a letter requesting that they amend those regulations, the KMT said in a statement.
The DPP administration is disregarding local autonomy and abusing its authority by “blocking the democratic value of a balance of power between the central and local [governments], and blocking the last line of defense in protecting public health,” it said.
Wang called the request “dictatorial.”
Tsai once said that she was “best at communicating,” but on the US pork import issue, the president “does not want to do any communicating,” Wang said.
The KMT would urge members of the public to join street protests against the administration’s “domineering” and “deceptive” ways, she said.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Wednesday announced that party members would join with representatives of other groups in protests on Nov. 22 to try to “block the incorrect policy.”
Meanwhile, KMT Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇), who is also deputy chairwoman of the KMT committee, yesterday called on Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) to apologize for saying on Wednesday that zero detection” policies would lead to two-thirds of steakhouses closing.
Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn