New Taipei City sale to aid needy calls for donations

By Chiu Shu-yu, Chiu Chih-jou and Dennis Xie / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Residents are invited to donate secondhand goods for a Nov. 21 flea market, with all of the proceeds to benefit the city’s less-privileged children and teenagers, the New Taipei City Environmental Protection Department said on Monday.

The annual charity sale, in its sixth year, is part of the city’s effort to recycle resources to help those in need, the department said, adding that the past five events have generated NT$3.08 million (US$106,501) in sales.

People can donate by handing functioning items to city staff on garbage trucks or at garbage collection sites, it said, adding that preferred donations include toys, bags, small home appliances and furniture, and bicycles.

Items suitable for donation for a charity flea market on Nov. 21 are displayed by the New Taipei City Environmental Protection Department yesterday. Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Environmental Protection Department

The department said that it would set up stalls featuring goods from overseas to give people the feeling of being abroad, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible for most to travel to other countries.

Foreigners and immigrants are especially welcome to donate secondhand goods that represent their cultures, it added.

The event is to be held at 2pm at New Taipei City Plaza in Banciao District (板橋), the department said, adding that details can be found on its Web site.

In other news, Pingtung County’s Chaozhou Township (潮州) Office on Monday said that people who donate to its emergency fund would receive a national flag designed especially for this year’s Double Ten National Day.

The emergency fund, set up to help the township’s low-income families and socially vulnerable people, totals NT$500,000, but once totaled nearly NT$1 million, Chaojhou Chief Secretary Wang Chien-yuan (王建元) said.

Many people expressed an interest in having a flag after seeing them decorate the township roads over the long holiday weekend, so the township decided to combine a flag giveaway with a charity drive, the office said.

The first 100 people who donate more than NT$500 to the emergency fund would receive one of the flags, with a limit of one per person, it said, adding that more details on making donations and claiming flags are to be announced by the end of this month.