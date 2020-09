Coral bleaching found in Penghu, volunteers say

By Liu Yu-ching and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A team of volunteers has discovered sustained and irreversible bleaching of coral reefs near Penghu County’s four southernmost islets.

Since early July, the environmentalists have observed coral bleaching in the shallow waters off southern Penghu and Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area caused by high water temperatures, they said last week.

During regular monthly checks, divers have recorded sustained water temperatures of 30°C in shallow waters or where water is trapped by the current, above the 29°C the reefs are able to withstand, the team said.

Algae partially obscures bleached coral reefs in waters off Penghu County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chen Chin-chuan

The volunteers’ inspection earlier this month revealed that nearly all the coral in the waters near Penghu’s southern islands has died and become overrun with algae, the team said, adding that the water temperature is still about 30°C, even though the air temperature has become slightly cooler.

The colorful algae has fooled many people into believing that the coral has revived, but contrary to popular belief, autumn has not offered a respite and further observation is required, the volunteers said.

Team leader Chen Chin-chuan (陳盡川) said that he is worried that the ecologically diverse reefs off southern Penghu would be replaced by another ecosystem entirely, one that as early as next year could become a desolate landscape.

Volunteer scuba divers photograph bleached coral reefs in waters off Penghu County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chen Chin-chuan

The volunteers have therefore been conducting regular expeditions to record the changes so that people can see them for themselves, Chen said, adding that he hopes their efforts will help people understand and care about preserving the oceans.