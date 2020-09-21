EPA offering safe disposal of discarded electronics

By Liu Hui-chin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Thursday said that it is offering to safely destroy damaged, unused, outdated or broken electronic devices handed in by members of the public in response to concerns over the safety of personal information stored on such devices.

As data on disposed hardware might still be accessed, safely destroying the devices is important, the EPA said, adding that it would offer the service until Jan. 14 next year.

The agency said it is collaborating with department stores, appliance stores and convenience stores, along with recycling facilities.

Regarding tablet computers and mobile phones that can still be switched on, the EPA said people should reset them to factory settings before taking them to a recycling facility.

There are six categories of devices accepted for disposal: PCs, laptops, tablet computers, monitors, printers and keyboards, the agency said.

Hypermarkets collaborating with the EPA include the RT-Mart branches in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe (中和) and Tucheng (土城) districts, with the Jhonghe branch accepting devices only until Nov. 14, the agency said.

FamilyMart convenience stores are also accepting laptops and tablets for disposal, the EPA said.

7-Eleven stores nationwide would accept laptops throughout duration of the program, while E-Life Mall’s Jhubei City branch would accept laptops and tablets until Nov. 14, it said.

Tsan Kuen 3C and Acer service centers would accept all six categories of devices, it added.