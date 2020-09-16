Half a million masks donated by Taiwan arrived on Monday in Victoria, the Australian state with the country’s highest transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
The donation is the latest cooperation between the two nations on COVID-19 prevention since the beginning of this year and exemplifies the slogan “Taiwan is helping” in the fight against the virus, the ministry said.
Taiwan and Australia exchanged key disease prevention supplies in March and held online seminars under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, an initiative launched by Taiwan and the US in June 2015, the ministry added.
Australia is an important partner in the government’s New Southbound Policy and shares the values of democracy and freedom, it said.
The two nations would continue to bolster cooperation in areas such as preventive medicine and biotechnology, the ministry said.
Australia has recorded 26,692 COVID-19 infections, including 816 deaths and 23,573 recovered patients, the majority of whom are in Victoria, the Australian Department of Health Web site showed.
As of Monday, 19,872 infections had been recorded in the state, including 729 deaths and 18,006 recovered patients, while the number of active cases peaked on Aug. 7, Victoria Department of Health and Human Services data showed.
