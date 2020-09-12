Seventy-four percent of Taipei residents agree that there should be roadside trash bins, while 21 percent disagree, a survey released on Thursday by the Taipei City Research Development and Evaluation Commission found.
Asked about locations where bins are needed, 87 percent of respondents approved of placing trash bins at night markets or business districts, while 12 percent disapproved, the poll showed.
Forty-three percent of respondents said that they are aware that littering results in a fine, it showed.
Directors of some business districts, as well as most borough wardens, oppose having roadside trash bins, because many people would dispose of household trash in them, the commission said.
The Ximending (西門町) area has 77 sites with public trash bins, while Shilin Night Market (士林夜市) has 16 sites, Ningxia Night Market (寧夏夜市) has eight and Raohe Night Market (饒河夜市) has three, Taipei Department of Environmental Protection statistics showed.
Ye Min-hui (葉敏惠), warden of Ximen Borough (西門) in Wanhua District (萬華), said that public bins are often packed with household trash and even trash from stores, so Ximending removed some of its bins this year and the streets became cleaner.
Most cleaners think that public bins, often packed with household trash, do not make the environment better, Taipei Environmental Workers’ Union director Chiang Wan-chin (蔣萬金) said.
Although the city’s cleaning staff patrol every two hours, including after midnight, many roadside trash bins are still filled to the brim, Chiang said.
“The cleaners do not fear collecting trash, but worry about a polluted city,” he added.
The Shilin Night Market is supervised by more than one management group due to its size, Shilin Night Market Development and Promotion Association director Su Wen-shan (蘇文山) said.
Although some groups have decided to have trash bins, some have not, Su said, adding that given the high foot traffic, he believes that the night market needs more.
The number of public trash bins in Taipei has declined from more than 3,000 to 1,272, as part of the city’s efforts to reduce the number of bins, the city’s Environmental Cleaning and Maintenance Division head Huang Kuan-chu (黃寬助) said.
If more bins are to be added, places with high foot traffic should be prioritized, such as MRT stations, night markets and tourist attractions, Huang added.
To assess locations where people want trash bins, the agency conducts a site visit with the borough warden and other authorities, he said.
Thirty-five to 41 percent of littering cases in the past few years have involved trash found near public bins, he added.
More bins would require stricter enforcement, with the use of mobile cameras to collect evidence of littering, Huang said, adding that offenders would face fines of NT$1,200 to NT$3,600.
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With
An oceanographer has explained the reason for the formation of the “Milk Sea” (牛奶海) — an ocean area off the coast of Yilan County that has become a tourist hotspot because of its milk-colored water. The Milk Sea near Turtle Island (Gueishan Island, 龜山島) is caused by the combination of seawater and a saltwater hot spring, Lin Yu-shih (林玉詩), an associate professor at National Sun Yat-sen University’s Department of Oceanography, said in an article posted on Facebook by the Oceanographic Society on Tuesday last week. Researchers found that the Milk Sea contains particular bacteria that efficiently facilitate carbon fixation, a process in