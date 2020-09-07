The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said that it would start collecting signatures to initiate a referendum against the government’s decision to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing ractopamine and beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, adding that the decision is “based on our national economic interests and consistent with our overall strategic goals for the future.”
The new policies are to take effect on Jan. 1 next year.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday led dozens of KMT representatives at a news conference outside the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei during lunch break at the party’s National Congress to announce the launch of the referendum drive.
They chanted slogans including “Safeguard democracy, protect Taiwan,” “Reject leanness enhancing additives,” and “Support Taiwanese pork,” while holding signs bearing similar messages.
Tsai made the decision to allow the importation of US pork and beef without legislative supervision, communication with the public or local governments, or regard for the development of the local industry, Chiang said.
“President Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected with 8.17 million votes,” he said. “She thinks she can do as she pleases.”
“We must call on all people to stand up,” Chiang said, adding: “You [the public] gave her authorization, you can also take back the power.”
The KMT would on Saturday initiate a referendum petition in the nation’s various cities and counties, he said.
The proposed referendum question would read: “Do you agree to a total ban on the importation of pork and related products containing leanness enhancing additives (ractopamine and other beta agonists)?” the KMT said.
Speaking at the news conference, Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善) of the KMT said that there are 1.56 million pigs in the county, or nearly 40 percent of the nation’s total number.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said that circumstances have changed when it explained the reason for allowing US pork and beef imports, Chang said.
What has changed is that the DPP used to be the opposition party, but is now the ruling party, she added.
“What is the only thing that has not changed? It is that US pork containing leanness enhancing additives harms bodily health,” she added.
Chang pledged that her county would continue to ban ractopamine even if the central government sets maximum residue limits “to safeguard the health of the public.”
Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), referendums can be held every two years, with the next possible date being Aug. 28, next year.
To hold a national referendum, a number equal to 1.5 percent of voters in the most recent presidential election must sign a petition supporting the referendum proposal.
There were 19,311,105 eligible voters in the Jan. 11 presidential election, according to Central Election Commission data.
Additional reporting by CNA
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
The Taipei Department of Health yesterday said that the number of suicides of young people in the city has grown rapidly in the past two years, adding that mental health issues are the main reasons for suicidal behavior. Last year, 339 people died from suicide in the city, a decline of 10 people from 2018, the department said, citing Ministry of Health and Welfare data. However, the number of deaths from suicide among people aged 15 to 24 increased from 17 to 28, or by 64.7 percent, showing that suicide prevention measures for the age group needs immediate attention, it said. The Taipei