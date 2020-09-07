Qualified epileptics eligible to take driver’s license test

RULE CHANGE: Those who pass the driver’s test will be given a two-year license, which can be renewed for two years at a time upon presentation of a medical certificate

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





As of today, epileptics who have not experienced a seizure or major episode for two years — and have a certificate attesting to that — can take driver’s license exams for cars or motorcycles, after the Ministry of Transportation and Communications amended the Road Traffic Security Rules (道路交通安全規則).

There are about 100,000 to 200,000 people with epilepsy in Taiwan, and about 70 percent can control their condition through medication, but for years they have been banned from operating motor vehicles, Department of Railways and Highways Deputy Director-General Chang Shun-ching (張舜清) said on Friday.

As the 2006 Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities states that banning epileptics from having a driver’s license is discriminatory, ministry and directorate officials met with medical experts and disabled rights advocates to discuss changes that would allow epileptics to operate vehicles under certain conditions, Chang said.

“Officials also reviewed regulations from nations that allow people with mild epilepsy or whose epilepsy can be controlled with medication to take driver’s tests,” including the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, he said.

Epileptics can take the drivers’ test if they present medical certificates issued by hospitals or psychiatric clinics to show that they have not had a seizure or major episode for two years, the ministry said.

If they pass the exam, their driver’s license will be valid for two years, and can be renewed within one month before or after the license expires upon presentation of a new certificate, it said.

The amendment ensures epileptics’ rights are protected, but also addresses public concerns about road safety, the ministry added.

However, if an epileptic driver has a seizure after obtaining a driver’s license, they must surrender their license, Department of Railways and Highways section chief Michael Chao (趙晉緯) said.

“Hospitals keep records of epileptics seeking medical attention after a seizure. Hospital staff would contact a motor vehicle office, who would then inform the driver that they need to give back their license,” Chao said.

If drivers return their license after having a seizure, they would be placed on probation for two years, but would be able to regain their license without having to retake the driver’s test — if they can prove they have not had a major episode for two years, the ministry said.

If they fail to do so or do not renew their license after it expires, motor vehicle offices would revoke the license, it said.