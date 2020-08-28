Blockbuster TV productions lead award nominations

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Culture (MOC) on Wednesday announced the nominees for the 55th Golden Bell Awards, which are to be presented at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Sept. 26.

This year’s competition is “more intense” than last year’s, the ministry’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development said in a statement.

While 1,995 works entered the competition last year, 2,055 television productions were considered this year, it said.

From left, directors Chu Yu-ning and Liang Hsiu-shen, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te, entertainer Mickey Huang and actor James Wen, attend an event in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Chen Yi-chuan, Taipei Times

Following more than two months of deliberation, the jury, headed by director Chu Yu-ning (瞿友寧), has selected 190 finalists to compete for a total of 39 awards, the bureau said.

The Victims’ Game (誰是被害者), Nowhere Man (罪夢者) and The Making of an Ordinary Woman (俗女養成記) led the list of nominated works, with eight nominations each.

The Victims’ Game is to compete with Yong-jiu Grocery Store (用九柑仔店), Someday or One Day (想見你), Hate the Sin, Love the Sinner (噬罪者) and The Mirror (鏡子森林) for best television series.

The Making of an Ordinary Woman, Nowhere Man and Candy Online (糖糖 Online) are to compete in the best mini-series category.

Yao Chun-yao (姚淳耀), Joseph Chang (張孝全), Kaiser Chuang (莊凱勛), Greg Hsu (許光漢) and Tsai Chang-hsien (蔡昌憲) were nominated for best leading actor in a television series, while Tien Hsin (天心), Lin Wen-yi (林玟誼), Alice Ko (柯佳嬿), Christina Mok (莫允雯) and Cheryl Yang (楊謹華) were nominated in the best leading actress category.

One of the two special lifetime contribution awards is to go to veteran Taiwanese opera actor Chen Li-ju (陳麗如), known by the stage name Hsiao Feng-hsien (小鳳仙), who passed away in March, the bureau said.

The other lifetime award is to go to actor Lin Cheng-hsiung (林正雄), 85, who performs under the stage name Lin I-hsiung (林義雄).

The ceremony for the Golden Bell Awards for television is held separately from the Golden Bell Awards for radio, which is to take place at the same venue on Sept. 19.

The Golden Bell Awards is one of three major entertainment awards to be presented in the latter half of the year, along with the Golden Melody Awards for music and the Golden Horse Awards for film.

The ceremony for the 31st Golden Melody Awards for Traditional Arts and Music are to be held at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center on Oct. 24, while the 31st Golden Melody Awards for popular music are to be presented at the newly opened Taipei Music Center on Oct. 3.

This year’s ceremony for the Golden Horse Awards, in its 57th year, is to take place on Nov. 21.

For a full list of nominees for this year’s Golden Bell Awards, visit gba.tavis.tw/55th.

Additional reporting by CNA