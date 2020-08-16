SOCIETY
Events commemorate WWII
A series of events yesterday were held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the suffering of thousands of prisoners of war (POWs) in Taiwan during that bloody conflict. The Taiwan POW Camps Memorial Society, dedicated to researching the history of former POW camps in Taiwan during WWII and the stories of the surviving inmates, hosted the 13th Far East Prisoner of War Day event in the SPOT-Taipei Film House. More than 60 people attended the event. The half-day program included a presentation on Allied Forces’ air raids in Taiwan between 1943 and 1945, given by Taiwanese military aviation historian Chang Wei-bin (張維斌). Society director Michael Hurst gave a presentation on stories of POWs in Taiwan. Hurst, a Canadian who has dedicated more than two decades to studying the history of POW camps in Taiwan, said a remembrance week for POWs is to take place in November, which would feature a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of a former POW camp in New Taipei City.
CULTURE
Cartoonist recognized
Renowned cartoonist Loic Hsiao (蕭言中), who has released more than 30 comic books, is to receive the special contribution award at the 11th Golden Comic Awards, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday. Hsiao, 55, achieved success as a cartoonist in 1985, selling more than 500,000 copies of his debut Short Circuit in Childhood, the Taiwan Comic Digital Museum said. He has also written, acted in and directed more than 20 theater productions, and last year held a world tour to exhibit his unique portrayals of celebrities and people painted with a Chinese calligraphy brush, the museum said. The ministry also announced the list of 24 works nominated for this year’s Golden Comic Awards. The winners are to be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 28, the ministry said.
RESTAURANTS
McDonald’s trims menu
McDonald’s on Friday said that it would stop serving seven items on its menu at restaurants in Taiwan, starting on Aug. 26, due to lackluster sales. The items to be discontinued are the Angus beef burger, the thousand island shrimp burger, the 1+1=$50 menu’s spicy chicken burger meal, Shake Shake Chicken Bites, McCafe’s passion fruit-lemon smoothie and hot milk tea, and Happy Meal chicken bites. The US franchise also announced that from Aug. 26, its Taiwan-based restaurants are to introduce several new items, including a smoked chicken sandwich and a honey lemon smoothie.
CRIME
Woman charged
A woman earlier this week was indicted for allegedly occupying a person’s home and discarding their furniture without the owner’s permission after squatting in the property in Taoyuan for nearly a year. The 58-year-old woman, surnamed Chang (張), redecorated the home and moved in before being discovered almost by accident, the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office said. The property, which was bought by the owner, surnamed Lee (李), in 1984, had been unoccupied, they said. Chang, who lived nearby, noticed that the house had been left empty for a long time and allegedly entered the home without permission in June last year. It was not until April that Lee realized something was wrong when a neighbor complimented her on how well the house had been decorated, prosecutors said.
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
‘A RICH STORY’: People need to visit Taichung to experience real gourmet food, the transportation minister said, as 21 restaurants there made it to the Bib Gourmand list Seventy-five restaurants and street vendors in Taipei and Taichung made the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list this year, including 47 that were listed last year, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. Insepctors from the Michelin Guide started rating restaurants and street vendor food in the nation’s capital in 2018. For the third edition this year, inspectors would evaluate the gourmet scenes in Taipei and, for the first time, Taichung. Before revealing the list of Michelin-starred restaurants, the guide first discloses its Bib Gourmand list, which contains restaurateurs and food vendors that serve high-quality three-course meals at a total cost of NT$1,000