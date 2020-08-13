The Ministry of Culture on Tuesday announced the nominees for this year’s Golden Melody Awards for Traditional Arts and Music, as well as the recipients of its special awards.
Presented by the National Center for Traditional Arts, the awards are separate from the Golden Melody Awards for popular music.
Following nearly four months of deliberation, a professional jury led by general convener Pan Hwang-long (潘皇龍) has selected 83 finalists to compete for the 17 awards, the ministry said.
The awards are divided into two major categories — publishing and performance, it said.
In the publishing category, Cantabile (調和的靈感), featuring violinist Li I-ching (李宜錦) and guitarist Su Meng-feng (蘇孟風), led the nominations with five, the ministry said.
Cantabile garnered two nominations in the best performance categories, as well as for best art music album, best album producer and best recording, the ministry said.
Hell Screen (地獄變), produced by the Rom Shing Hakka Opera Troupe, received the most nominations in the performance category, it said.
Composer Tseng Chung-ying (曾仲影), 98, was named the winner of the special lifetime contribution award in the publishing category, the ministry said.
Tseng’s population compositions include Blue Dream (藍色的夢) and “A Meteor” (一顆流星), it said.
Tseng Yong-yih (曾永義), a member of Academia Sinica, was named the recipient of the lifetime contribution award in the performance category, it said.
Born in 1941, Tseng Yong-yih is an important academic figure in literary circles and a prolific author on Chinese opera and folk literature, it said.
The awards ceremony is to be held at 7pm on Oct. 24 at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林).
The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Wild and Boundless” (野．無際), the ministry said.
The event is to be streamed live on Facebook and on YouTube, and broadcast by CTV News.
