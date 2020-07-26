Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) yesterday said that he would propose a bill calling for the government to return the confiscated property or financial assets of those convicted of rebellion or sedition during the White Terror and Martial Law eras.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has made progress in implementing transitional justice by passing laws since 2016, but its efforts have yet to address the assets owned by those wrongfully convicted of rebellion or sedition that were confiscated by the government, Lim said.
The core of transitional justice is to “return things to how they were” he said, adding that only the Act Governing the Recovery of Damage of Individual Rights During the Period of Martial Law (戒嚴時期人民受損權利回復條例) mentions returning confiscated assets to their original owners.
Other legislation simply says that the government may compensate the falsely accused individual, or their surviving kin and family, with cash payments, he said.
The act states that the aggrieved party must have had property confiscated because they were convicted of crimes of rebellion or sedition, and they must have been found not guilty, before the government can return their property, he said.
This stipulation has resulted in people who had property or assets confiscated because they were convicted under the Punishment of Rebellion Act (懲治叛亂條例) or other laws being unable to petition the government to return their property, Lim said.
People benefiting from Article 6, Subparagraph 3 of the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例), who had the charges filed against them dropped or their guilty verdict repealed, are also unable to petition the government to return their property, he said.
Lim’s draft says that people who have had their property or assets confiscated by the government because they were accused of rebellion, sedition, and contravening the Punishment of Rebellion Act and the now-defunct Suppression of the Communist Rebellion Act (戡亂時期檢肅匪諜條例) between Aug. 15, 1945, and Nov. 6, 1992, can present evidence and petition the government to return their property within a year of the proposed bill’s passage.
The individuals must have received a not guilty verdict, had the charges against them dropped, or had their guilty verdict repealed, as per Article 6, Subparagraph 3 of the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice, the proposal says.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office