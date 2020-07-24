The National Judge Act (國民法官法) as passed by the Legislature Yuan on Wednesday would allow career judges to dominate the process and have the final say in forming a ruling, Judicial Reform Foundation chairman Lin Yung-sung (林永頌) said yesterday.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pushed the act through its third reading so that the nation could have lay judges for the prosecution of criminal cases, “but it was very unfair to exclude a jury system from consideration, as most of the public supports the idea,” Lin said.
Lay judges, termed “national judges,” are to take part in deliberations for crimes warranting a prison term of at least 10 years or premeditated crimes that resulted in death, the act states, adding that the collegiate bench is to consist of three career judges and six national judges, who are to be randomly chosen from Republic of China citizens aged 23 or older who have lived in the court’s jurisdiction for at least four months.
“Under this framework, with career and lay judges determining a verdict, people serving as national judges will become obedient and acquiesce to those in higher authority,” Lin said, citing the system in Japan, where surveys showed that 39 percent of lay judge respondents said that their decision was influenced by the career judges.
Asked why judicial reform groups like his are fighting for a jury trial system, Lin said: “It is because most people do not trust our judicial system and career judges — only about 30 percent of the public trust them, according to our surveys.”
In Taiwan, many people are demanding to participate in the deliberations and determination of the verdicts, up to about 70 to 80 percent of the public, Lin said, adding that jury trials are used in many countries, including in the US and Britain, where juries have been used for hundreds of years.
Survey results show that more than 80 percent of people support a “twin track” proposal, where jury and lay judge systems would be tried for a number of years before one would be adopted, Lin said.
“This has been the stance of the Judicial Reform Foundation, but, unfortunately, the DPP opposed it,” Lin added.
Yesterday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that the legal framework contained in the act is the one best suited for Taiwan at this time, given the nation’s judicial system and social conditions, and the practical implementation of a lay judge system.
“Too much time had been spent debating the pros and cons of the lay judge system and the jury system,” she said. “I look forward for our citizens being involved as judges.”
“I promised judicial reform,” she said. “In the past, the judicial system did not allow people to participate in the process. In the case of serious crimes against society, people often questioned the verdicts and voiced their doubts, which diminished the public’s trust in the fairness of the system — this is what we have strived with much effort to change.”
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up
FAKE NEWS SLAMMED: The CECC has filed a complaint with police over a local news outlet’s report that the man had roamed around Taoyuan airport after he arrived A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving