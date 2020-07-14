Taiwan is second-safest country in the world: survey

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide.

In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety.

That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10.

Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime in the 133 countries and territories listed.

The crime levels in each country were scored by subtracting the safety score from the total 100 points.

Taiwan’s crime level score was 15.26.

Numbeo rates a crime level as very low if the score is below 20; low if the score is between 20 and 40; moderate if it is between 40 and 60; high if it is between 60 and 80; and very high if it is more than 80.

The three countries with the highest crime scores in the survey were Venezuela with 84.36, Papua New Guinea with 80.04 and South Africa with 77.29.

The online survey is held biannually. In the first survey this year, Qatar and Taiwan also ranked first and second respectively for safety.